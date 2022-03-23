Users have split opinions over Android 12 and the introduction of Material You’s dynamic color theming engine. There are plenty of fans, but the limited color scheme has been among the top criticisms of those that don’t like the new look. Fortunately, users can take control over the color palette with the Repainter app by kdragOn. The first version was a bit tedious to set up, but the newly released 1.2 update simplifies the process for many users, and it adds some new theme styles that really brighten up the look of your phone.

Repainter’s original setup process required the use of Shizuku, a tool that allows an Android device to send ADB commands to itself. It’s handy for modders, but Shizuku isn’t exactly polished or intuitive for inexperienced users, and it was possible to remove from the process with some extra work.

As of version 1.2, Shizuku is no longer necessary for unrooted devices. Now Repainter includes all of the necessary functionality, and it now launches with a set of guided instructions to make setup as simple and painless as possible. It can be completed in about a minute and users only have to leave the app to enable developer mode and wireless ADB. Of course, rooted devices are free to skip this step.

After the 1.1 update split the accent and background color selection UI (and added a Quick Settings tile), this latest release goes a step further with the introduction of several new theme styles. These are designed around more diverse color palettes, many of which break away from the original variations on similar shades and instead choose different colors that should generally work well together. The new themes will work on rooted devices, plus unrooted Android 13 DP2 and Samsung One UI 4.x devices.

