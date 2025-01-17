Smart home was a big deal at CES 2025. It occupied significant real estate on the show floor, showing off everything from the best robot vacuums to the top home security cameras. After making it through the smart security camera maze and tracking 3,000 steps on my Google Fit app, Reolink stood out as the brand with the most feature-rich products.

Reolink upgraded its popular Altas line, released a new Duo 3 Wi-Fi camera, and launched the Camovue Talon Pro. Reolink didn't stand out in the smart security camera space because it does some things better than its competitors. Instead, it's doing things no one else is doing. Whether it's the company's proprietary ColorX tech that delivers colored footage or its 24/7 continuous recording feature, which allows for nonstop recording for seven consecutive days, competitor brands need to introduce more in their offerings to match Reolink's progress.

6 24/7 continuous recording

Source: Reolink

Don't be misled by the slightly deceptive name that Reolink gave a new feature on its upgraded Altas series consisting of the Altas, the Altas Go Pt, and the Altas PT Ultra. 24/7 continuous recording means the three cameras can record nonstop footage for 24 hours for seven days.

A massive 20,000 mAh battery handles the 24/7 recording, but Reolink didn't upgrade the battery capacity from the previous models. Instead, the company reworked the chipset to consume 30% less power and extended the continuous recording from four days on the past models to seven days on the latest ones. The AoV framerate optimization makes the extended recording possible, which reduces the frame rate and bumps it up for key moments in the recorded footage, such as when movement is detected.

When you pair the camera with the solar panel it ships with, continuous recording is extended to unlimited days. With the sun being the power source, you don't have to manually recharge the camera or the seven-day limit on the continuous recording feature.

5 10-second pre-record

See what was happening before an uneventful moment