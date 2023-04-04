Spring is finally here; a time of fresh air, budding flowers, and some great savings. If you're in the market for a smart security camera to monitor your home or business, now's the time to act because Reolink Security cameras are on sale this season.

These cameras are easy to set up, provide clear video quality, and much more—all at reduced prices until April 9th, 2023. Investing in Reolink's range of high-performance security systems is sure to give you peace of mind this spring season.

Reolink Argus 3 Pro + Solar Panel

We just recently reviewed the Reolink Argus 3 Pro and found it a great camera available for a decent price. The integrated spotlights allow this camera to capture color night videos, which is pretty cool. The camera offers a resolution of up to 2K, so the videos are high quality. The bundle that includes the Argus 3 Pro and a solar panel allows you to use the latter for charging the camera, which means you're down a cable. Plus, you can use this one even in remote locations.

The Reolink Argus 3 Pro camera provides two-way audio, can tell apart between people and cars, and send you the right notification. Now with a 25% discount for the spring sale, you can get it for a mere $104.99 along with a solar panel to keep it charged up with code dea3prosp.

Reolink E1 Outdoor

If you want a tiny camera that can automatically rotate and tilt to track people and cars, then the E1 Outdoor is a great choice. This small but mighty camera comes with smart motion detection and will send you alerts. It can even ring a siren if you want it to. This wired WiFi camera captures great videos in all light conditions, which is great, especially at night. The spring sale is "cleaning out" a good chunk of this camera's price, bringing it down to $90 with code AP20offus.

The Reolink E1 Outdoor is now discounted for the spring sale, allowing you to get a great camera to use outside. It has a near 360-degree pan and a 50-degree tilt, as well as a 3X optical zoom. For $90, this camera is fabulous, allowing you to access the video feed online. If you want to access the recorded videos, you can hook it to an NVR or rely on a microSD card you can pop inside the camera. Remember to use the special discount code AP20offus to get the price.

Reolink RLC-810A|

Another camera that's on sale is the Reolink RLC-810A, a model that can record video in 4K both day and night, thanks to the 18 infrared LEDs. This camera is powered with an Ethernet cable, so you don't have to worry about having to set up multiple cables.

This Reolink RLC-810 is 20% off during the spring sale, and you can get it for $68. This is a super smart camera that will send you notifications when it detects humans, cars, or even pets, although the latter feature is in beta.

The 20% discount is only available for Reolink RLC-810 in black finish.

Reolink Duo 4G + Solar Panel

Another great model is the Reolink Duo 4G, a camera that doesn't need a power cable since it has a solar panel. Even better, you don't even need to connect it to a WiFi network since you can pop a SIM card in.

With 30% off, this is the best price we've seen for the Reolink Duo 4G model. This is the LTE version, which means it will work just fine with a SIM card, using up to about 2GB of data per month. You can get this $280 camera for $196 with code AP20offus.

Reolink RLK16-812B8-A

With $285 off this fantastic security camera system from Reolink, your entire house will be covered. Now available for $665 with discount code AP812b8, the system includes eight cameras and a 3TB NVR that you can upgrade up to 12TB.

This camera system is 30% off right now. It features eight cameras and a 16-channel NVR, which means you can add more cameras to your system if you feel like you need to cover some areas better. With these spring sale discounts, now's the time to get everything you need.

