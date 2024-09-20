I've used many Reolink cameras, and this brand is perennially underrated. While Reolink's foray into video doorbells these last two years has been exciting, the older, hardwired models lack the flexibility that only a battery doorbell can provide. I'm pleased to say that the Reolink Battery Doorbell is worth the wait.

Staff pick Reolink Battery Doorbell 9 / 10 $125 $146 Save $21 Excellent video quality and fee-free storage help the Reolink Battery Doorbell stand out in a crowded doorbell camera market. Although some smart home and battery life issues keep it from achieving perfection, this is a dependable option for most folks. Pros Exceptional 2K video resolution in a square aspect ratio

Local video storage via microSD card

Versatile smart motion detection options

Multiple power source options Cons Requires some sensitivity tweaks for better battery life

Poor audio quality in custom voice messages

Imperfect smart home integration $125 at Reolink

Price, availability, and specs

You can pre-order the Reolink Battery Doorbell from Reolink for $146 — shipments begin on October 4. This is a great price for a battery-powered 2K video doorbell, costing less than similar Eufy models with the added benefit of expandable storage without a hub. While pricier than the Arlo Video Doorbell 2K, it doesn't need a cloud storage subscription.

It requires a good microSD card to save video recordings but doesn't include one, and there's a single color option: black.

Specifications Resolution 2048 x 2048 Field of view 180º diagonal Connectivity Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz, 5 GHz) Power Source Battery (built-in, rechargeable), Wired (8-24V AC, 24V DC) Battery capacity 7000mAh Hub Required No Dimensions 160 x 48 x 29.5mm Operating limits IP65, 14ºF to 131ºF Storage Local (microSD, not included) Storage capacity 256GB Night Vision Yes, infrared App Compatibility Android, iOS, Windows, MacOS Integrations Alexa, Google Home Price $146 Expand

What's good about the Reolink Battery Doorbell?

Video performance ranks among the best

Close

The Reolink Battery Doorbell's 2K resolution produces some of the best security footage among video doorbells. I love the HDR video option, which really makes daytime videos pop. While there's some lens flare when the morning sun hits my porch, the reliable doorbell camera maintains excellent picture quality. The 1:1 square aspect ratio is well-suited for viewing an entire porch, not just the heads and torsos of visitors.

I noticed a slight dip in quality at dawn and dusk when it's a little too bright for infrared night vision but too dim for color recordings. Still, the video doorbell captures enough detail for the footage to be useful. Once the infrared night vision kicks in, the nighttime video quality is consistently bright up to 20 or 30 feet away. It captures an impressive level of detail close to the camera. As for audio quality, I found the two-way audio in the app to be more than sufficient for everyday use. I had no issues understanding the visitors who dropped by during testing.