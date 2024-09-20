I've used many Reolink cameras, and this brand is perennially underrated. While Reolink's foray into video doorbells these last two years has been exciting, the older, hardwired models lack the flexibility that only a battery doorbell can provide. I'm pleased to say that the Reolink Battery Doorbell is worth the wait.
Reolink Battery Doorbell
Excellent video quality and fee-free storage help the Reolink Battery Doorbell stand out in a crowded doorbell camera market. Although some smart home and battery life issues keep it from achieving perfection, this is a dependable option for most folks.
- Exceptional 2K video resolution in a square aspect ratio
- Local video storage via microSD card
- Versatile smart motion detection options
- Multiple power source options
- Requires some sensitivity tweaks for better battery life
- Poor audio quality in custom voice messages
- Imperfect smart home integration
Price, availability, and specs
You can pre-order the Reolink Battery Doorbell from Reolink for $146 — shipments begin on October 4. This is a great price for a battery-powered 2K video doorbell, costing less than similar Eufy models with the added benefit of expandable storage without a hub. While pricier than the Arlo Video Doorbell 2K, it doesn't need a cloud storage subscription.
It requires a good microSD card to save video recordings but doesn't include one, and there's a single color option: black.
Specifications
- Resolution
- 2048 x 2048
- Field of view
- 180º diagonal
- Connectivity
- Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz, 5 GHz)
- Power Source
- Battery (built-in, rechargeable), Wired (8-24V AC, 24V DC)
- Battery capacity
- 7000mAh
- Hub Required
- No
- Dimensions
- 160 x 48 x 29.5mm
- Operating limits
- IP65, 14ºF to 131ºF
- Storage
- Local (microSD, not included)
- Storage capacity
- 256GB
- Night Vision
- Yes, infrared
- App Compatibility
- Android, iOS, Windows, MacOS
- Integrations
- Alexa, Google Home
- Price
- $146
What's good about the Reolink Battery Doorbell?
Video performance ranks among the best
The Reolink Battery Doorbell's 2K resolution produces some of the best security footage among video doorbells. I love the HDR video option, which really makes daytime videos pop. While there's some lens flare when the morning sun hits my porch, the reliable doorbell camera maintains excellent picture quality. The 1:1 square aspect ratio is well-suited for viewing an entire porch, not just the heads and torsos of visitors.
I noticed a slight dip in quality at dawn and dusk when it's a little too bright for infrared night vision but too dim for color recordings. Still, the video doorbell captures enough detail for the footage to be useful. Once the infrared night vision kicks in, the nighttime video quality is consistently bright up to 20 or 30 feet away. It captures an impressive level of detail close to the camera. As for audio quality, I found the two-way audio in the app to be more than sufficient for everyday use. I had no issues understanding the visitors who dropped by during testing.