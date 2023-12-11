Keep your home secure this Christmas and New Year, with fantastic savings of up to 35% off Reolink security cameras.

Save 30% on the Reolink Argus 3 Ultra + solar panel

The Argus 3 Ultra is a smart 4K 8MP Ultra-HD battery-powered Wi-Fi security camera with color night vision. It offers enhanced stability and lightning-fast 2.4/5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi, allowing you to enjoy a lag-free live view anytime, even in 4K resolution.

Equipped with a long-lasting built-in rechargeable battery, this waterproof camera provides continuous protection for your home, eliminating any concerns about battery life and frequent recharging.

Explore a variety of different night vision modes, which capture nighttime footage in exceptional clarity, with images presented as clearly as they would be during daylight hours.

With a host of other features built-in, such as two-way audio, time-lapse recording, a built-in siren, and accurate people detection, the Argus 3 Ultra is one of the most effective ways to secure your home.

Also included in this bundle is the 6W Reolink Solar Panel 2 which provides fast charging capabilities for your Argus 3 camera. Just 10 minutes of charge time can provide you with enough battery power for a full 24 hours.

*Note: The data is obtained under ideal conditions with the solar panel in direct sunlight and the camera detecting 30 alarm events per day, each lasting less than 15 sec. Actual data may vary.

Argus 3 Ultra 6W Solar Panel

With no hub and no subscription required, one single purchase is all that's required to take advantage of the Argus 3 Ultra's smart features.

From December 11 to December 24, the Argus 3 Ultra + Solar Panel is available with 30% off the recommended retail price when you buy direct from Reolink and use the code APARG3U at the checkout.

Argus 3 Ultra 6W Solar Panel $120 $170 Save $50 $120 at Reolink

Save 30% on the Reolink E1 outdoor pro

The E1 Outdoor Pro is a 4K 8MP Ultrra-HD Smart PTZ Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 security camera with Auto Tracking and Color Night Vision.

With video capture that's four times sharper than 1080p, the E1 Outdoor Pro delivers an upgraded visual experience that makes it easy to keep tabs on your home. Featuring 3x Optical Zoom with Auto Tracking, and a 355-degree pan and 50-degree tilt, the E1 Outdoor Pro achieves all-around coverage and sees everything.

Automatic Tracking follows people, pets, and vehicles, recording their entire movement path. Thanks to the Reolink App, it's easy to change the surveillance zone to track movement in other areas, receiving push notifications or email alerts when movement is detected in the designated zone.

Should unusual movement be detected, the spotlights and siren are automatically activated as a warning to any would-be intruders.

There are no subscription fees required to access all of the E1 Outdoor Pro's smart features, so you can avoid any additional cost and enjoy complete peace of mind knowing that your home is protected 24/7.

This camera can be fully integrated into Reolink's Wi-Fi 6 NVR too, bringing you one step closer to whole-house security coverage. This results in lower latency, faster connection, and optimal performance

From December 11 to December 24, the E1 Outdoor Pro is available with 30% off the recommended retail price when you buy direct from Reolink and use the code APE1PRO at the checkout.

E1 Outdoor Pro $100 $140 Save $40 $100 at Reolink