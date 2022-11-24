If you’re looking to secure your home this holiday season, or perhaps just want to know which of your in-laws are at the door, consider the TrackMix PoE Black Friday deal from Reolink.

The TrackMix features two lenses. The 4K, wide-angle lens enables you to see the breadth of your property on one screen, while the 2 MP telephoto lens zooms in on the moving target. With its UHD resolution, the lens will allow you to capture incredible detail when trying to distinguish intruders. The device also features dual tracking, so it can automatically pan and tilt (up to 355°H, 90°V), ensuring an object stays in frame as long as possible and as close as possible, with its 6x auto-zoom. Where the device excels is its ability to display both the panoramic and zoomed views simultaneously.

And while we all appreciate those viral videos of exotic wildlife paying your doorstep a visit in the middle of the night, the TrackMix can mitigate the number of times you are disturbed needlessly by a 3 a.m. alarm with its AI detection. It boasts 2 infrared LEDs and 2 spotlights, so you will always be presented with highest-quality video, even in the absence of any light.

It can tell the difference between people, cars, and even pets (though this last feature is still in beta testing) so you’ll know whether it’s a legitimate disturbance and not a case of the Smart Device That Cried ‘Wolf.’

In this season of gift-giving and holiday get-togethers, you will know who is knocking at your door, whether it be your local UPS driver or your beloved friends. You can even chat with them with the TrackMix’s two-way audio, thanks to its built-in mic and speaker. But given its capabilities, the TrackMix PoE may serve you best in open spaces, such as your front yard and backyard, where its wide-angle lens will really shine.

The device is powered over Ethernet (hence, the PoE in its name), which means it can transmit video and charge at the same time. To do so, it utilizes one 330 feet cable, making the set-up process easy and affordable.

What isn’t cheap, however, is the casing of the TrackMix, which is solidly built to withstand severe weather conditions. Inside that casing is where you insert your microSD card, up to 256 GB. With that local storage, you will have added security and the ability to shuttle through your content with ease. You can also connect your device to an NVR, allowing you to set up a smart camera system and record much more footage.

Controlling that system is the Reolink app, which displays real-time footage on its dual screens. The TrackMix is also compatible with Google Chromecast-enabled devices, though the dual screens would be disabled and instead display only the widescreen view.

The TrackMix comes in a variety of options, allowing you to choose your method of power and connection.

Get the 4K Dual-Lens PTZ Camera with Motion Tracking, now for $140.98 with the code demixpoebf now through November 29.

See at Reolink