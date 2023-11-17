Black Friday is coming up, which means great savings on just about anything you can think of, and Reolink has plenty to show off. If you’re a home security nut who has been thinking of upgrading or are just thinking of picking up your first video doorbell or home security camera, Reolink has you covered.

These Reolink Black Friday sales are offering up to 42% off across its range, so there’s never been a better time to pick up a new Reolink camera than during this sale.

Get these Reolink Black Friday deals

Reolink Video Doorbell WiFi

Source: Reolink Reolink Video Doorbell WiFi $77.59 $109.99 Save $32.4 The Reolink Video Doorbell WiFi is a smart video doorbell with a ton of features. It comes with a 5MP video camera that can stream HD video at 2K+, and a 180° field of view to detect visitors coming from a wide range of angles.You can set up custom detection for accurate alerts, and with person detection, the video camera can automatically tell when someone is approaching. The doorbell is also capable of two-way audio and preset voice message, letting you communicate with those at your door quickly and easily.The Reolink Video Doorbell WiFi can be set up easily using your existing doorbell wires. It can also be mounted using its own power adaptor. It is also capable of saving video clips in the form of a microSD card, the Reolink NVR, or FPT/NAS.Save even more on the Reolink Video Doorbell WiFi by using the code BFCMOD03 at checkout to drop the price down to an even better $77.59. $77.59 at Amazon

Duo 2 PoE

Reolink Duo 2 PoE $103.99 $159.99 Save $56 The Reolink Duo 2 PoE is a security camera that is great for anybody looking to protect their home or property. This poe ip camera comes with an 8MP camera capable of 4K Ultra HD, as well as 180° panoramic views thanks to its dual lens.

The outdoor camera comes with human, vehicle, and pet detection, and features motion spotlights, as well as color night vision. It is also compatible with smart home setups, and will work in a wide range of weather conditions thanks to its IP67 certification.

The Reolink Duo 2 PoE is also capable of storing footage in a microSD card, the Reolink NVR, or FTP. $103.99 at Amazon

Argus PT Ultra + Solar Panel

Reolink Argus PT Ultra + Solar Panel $139.99 $199.99 Save $60 Reolink’s Argust PT Ultra + Solar Panel, a 4K pan-tilt solar security camera that stands out in a market dominated by 2K resolution. With its 8MP camera, it captures breathtaking 4K Ultra HD footage. Featuring a wide 355° pan and 140° tilt, it ensures expansive coverage, making it the ideal choice for monitoring vast outdoor spaces.

The camera comes with a 6W solar panel and both a 5GHz and 2.4Ghz WiFi connection. This means that it can function entirely independently anywhere, feeding you information wirelessly and powering itself with nothing more than the sun.

The camera itself is capable of person, vehicle, and animal detection with real-time accurate alerts. It is also capable of color night vision, two-way audio, and time-lapse features, all without a subscription. It can also store footage onto a microSD card or to the Reolink Cloud. $139.99 at Amazon

RLK16-800B8

Reolink RLK16-800B8 $664.99 $999.99 Save $335 The Reolink RLK16-800B8 is a security camera system built with eight individual cameras. Each of these cameras comes with an 8MP lens capable of 4K Ultra HD,100ft night vision, as well as built-in person and vehicle detection to minimize false alarms.

The system enables 24/7 continuous recording through a convenient plug-and-play power over Ethernet setup and will work with 100ft night vision as well. They are also capable of audio recording.

The RLK16-800B8 comes with a built-in 4TB HDD for video storage, and is IP67 certified for weatherproofing, making it a good fit for just about any weather conditions. $664.99 at Amazon