If you’ve been “surveilling” all the Black Friday deals in tech and smart home then you may already be aware that Reolink has just lowered the price of its Argus PT 2K, the solar-powered edition of its outdoor security camera line. The Argus offers many of the same features of its counterparts but does so without the entanglement of a single wire entering your home. Your house, it could be said, will be overseen by the sun, as it maintains a constant vigil overhead, charging your device before it settles in for the night. The solar panel, connected to the camera by a four-meter cable, can withstand extreme weather conditions, including sun, wind, rain, and snow, as can the camera itself, in a case that is both stylish and solidly built.

Whether the sun is up or down, the Argus delivers 4-MP HD footage from up to 33 feet, despite minimal light. It can move its head 355 degrees horizontally and 140 degrees vertically, so that you can survey your entire property with no blind spots. The Argus also sidesteps the drawback of many smart security cameras by correctly differentiating between a car and a person. So you can bid a fond farewell to being awoken by an alarm whenever your neighbor comes home after working the graveyard shift.

Should there genuinely be a disturbance in the vicinity of your home, the Argus will record the event to a microSD card or the Reolink cloud. It will send you instant notifications so you can view the event live or review the recorded footage. You can then use the two-way talk feature to communicate with whomever has approached the Argus and instruct package deliverers or simply tell friends you are on your way to let them in.

In another cord-cutting measure, the Argus runs on 2.4/5 GHz Wi-Fi, which means the device is self-sustaining. It is easy to set up and even easier to maintain. If you fear the security of your security system may be compromised given that it is Wi-Fi enabled, know that your videos are encrypted with AES algorithm for data encryption, RSA/ECDHE algorithm for high-strength key exchange and TLS, an

upgrade on the SSL protocol. All of this is to say that you, and only you, will be privy to whatever your camera captures. You can monitor this footage via the Reolink app, which is also compatible with smart home devices, including Google and Alexa.

With the price drop of $50, making the final price $129.99, it makes now the perfect time to enter the world of smart home security or raise your game to the last home security device you’ll need. This Reolink Black Friday deal is on now until November 27.

