Summary Reolink announced the Argus 4 Pro, which offers day and night color vision and 4K UHD recording.

Reolink security cameras stand out with cool features like recharging with mini solar panels.

Look out for discounts on Reolink cameras throughout the year, including possible discounts on the Argus 4 Pro closer to Q4 2024.

Security cameras are some of the most comforting smart home products there are, providing homeowners and renters with a much-needed peace of mind when leaving their dwellings. There are so many solid security cameras out there, and while our outright favorites have to be the Wyze Cam Pan V3, the Arlo Pro 4 and Ring Indoor Cam serve as great alternatives. That’s for in-home security, though; when it comes to outdoor cameras, we’ve got some other favorites from mostly the same brands. While it isn’t high on our first ranking (and absent from our outdoor ranking), the Reolink Argus line has had some pretty cool offerings. Reolink just announced its new camera, the Argus 4 Pro.

Reolink is aiming to set the Argus 4 Pro apart from other security cameras by marketing it as the first day and night color vision home security camera. The company’s lighting technology, which it dubs “ColorX,” helps the camera shoot images that it claims will be as bright in the night as they are in the daytime. Compared to other 4K UHD cameras that shoot with infrared light, Reolink claims that it will have 30% more battery life. Notably, the Argus 4 Pro will not use IR technology. The camera will have 180-degree “blindspot-free” images, with its videos being recorded in 4K UHD resolution.

A unique home security camera brand

(Source: Reolink)

Reolink has always had a spot in our hearts as the unique brand of home security cameras. Back in 2018, it released the Argus 2, a wireless outdoor security camera, at the relatively high cost of $129.99. The cool catch? Add $30 to your purchase, and you’d get a mini solar panel that would keep the camera recharging on its own with the power of the sun. Reolink announced a trio of camera solutions in January 2023, and of course, the Argus 3 Pro came out in 2023, too. The Argus 3 Pro’s cloud storage was lacking when it was released, so hopefully, the Argus 4 Pro can rectify some of those issues with its Wi-Fi 6 capabilities.

Back in March, we shared that Reolink was holding a 35% discount on most of its current camera lineup. Deals on Reolink products happen frequently throughout the year, so we wouldn’t be shocked if the Argus 4 Pro gets a discount closer to Q4 2024. Regardless of any excitement over the new camera, AP writer Savannah Howe recommends only one for its privacy reputation: Arlo’s Essential Indoor Camera. Altogether, we’d recommend a few — notably, the Ring Stick Up Camera — with two-way audio features. The Reolink Argus 4 Pro is now available for purchase on Reolink’s website and Amazon.com.