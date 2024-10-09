Reolink Argus 4 Pro $140 $220 Save $80 It’s awesome to see Reolink’s latest security camera already on sale! The bundle comes with a 6W solar panel. It is a top-notch battery-powered security camera usually priced at $220. But thanks to Amazon's Prime Day sale, you can snag it for just $140, making it an even sweeter deal. $140 at Amazon

With so many home security cameras out there, it’s easier than ever to get one, but the endless choices can feel overwhelming. If maintenance and costs have been holding you back from getting a security camera, the Reolink Argus 4 Pro, with its solar power setup, could be the perfect solution.

If your current security camera is stuck in the past with 1080p or lower resolution, Amazon Prime Day is the perfect excuse to upgrade. Reolink is offering a major discount on its 4K all-day color vision, battery-powered camera—the first of its kind in the world. For a limited time, you can snag this camera for just $140 on Amazon (down from $220), bringing it to its lowest price ever.

Why the Reolink Argus 4 Pro is great

The Argus 4 Pro offers an exceptional security experience with its 4K surveillance, wiping out any blind spots. Thanks to its ColorX night vision, you’ll get clear footage even in dim lighting. It also features dual-band Wi-Fi and smart AI detection for people, pets, and vehicles. Plus, there are no monthly fees. You can store up to 128GB on a MicroSD card or connect it to the Reolink Home Hub for extra storage options like a hard drive. With WiFi 6 support, enjoy smooth, lag-free 4K streaming so you’re always in the loop.

Reolink's latest wireless 4K security camera really sets itself apart with its cutting-edge features. We gave it a score of 9/10 in our review and praised its stellar long-distance performance and integrated FTP support for advanced local storage, making it one of our favorite outdoor security cameras. While other battery-powered cameras in its price range fall short, this one packs dual HD lenses for an ultra-wide 4K video feed. You get an impressive 180° field of view and can zoom in on all the details, thanks to that sharp 4K resolution. Plus, its smooth Wi-Fi connection lets you stream live footage in 4K UHD.

The Argus 4 Pro is loaded with even more standout features. Its PIR sensor helps minimize annoying false motion alerts, and it plays nicely with the Reolink Home Hub for even smarter security. With a built-in motion sensor, two-way audio, and time-lapse options, this camera gives you all-around monitoring. Plus, the 6W solar panel in this Prime Day bundle can keep your camera powered for nearly a day with just a quick charge.