I hate to sound like a broken record hot off the heels of my Reolink Battery Doorbell review, but you shouldn't sleep on Reolink security cameras. The company's latest flagship, the Reolink Altas PT Ultra, offers excellent video quality, particularly its color night vision. This model also sports a truly massive internal battery, which the company claims will last over a year between charging sessions, especially when using the solar panel accessory.

And I highly recommend using the solar panel to offset the power-hungry Pre-Recording Mode, which drained the huge battery in a week during my tests. If you skip the solar panel to save a few bucks, it's best to turn off this setting for maximum battery life.

Best value Reolink Altas PT Ultra 9 / 10 $180 $210 Save $30 The Reolink Altas PT Ultra is easily one of the best 4K outdoor security cameras you can buy. Its video quality looks great day or night, and the jumbo battery keeps it running for over a year when using motion-triggered recordings. Pre-Recording Mode captures continuous video but works best with the solar panel. Pros Ultrasharp 4K video quality

Excellent color night vision

Massive built-in battery

Pre-Recording Mode captures the complete event Cons Pre-Recording Mode works best with solar panel add-on

Max frame rate of 15 fps $180 at Reolink $200 at Amazon (Bundle)

Price, availability, and specs

You can buy the Reolink Altas PT Ultra and Reolink Solar Panel 2 together on Amazon and Reolink for $230 (currently on sale for $200). If you don't want the solar panel, the camera costs $210 (currently on sale for $180). The Altas PT Ultra is a bit cheaper than 4K security cameras from Eufy and much more affordable than the Arlo Ultra 2. Notably, few mainstream brands offer pan-and-tilt functionality at this resolution, with only Eufy and Reolink coming to mind.

Although you don't need a cloud storage plan, you must purchase a good microSD card — it supports up to 512GB — to use the camera's fantastic local video storage. Likewise, it's compatible with Reolink's Home Hub accessories, like the Home Hub Pro, which supports up to 16TB of storage across 24 cameras. As of its launch, the only color option is white.

Specifications Resolution 3840 x 2160 Field of view 90º horizontal, 50º vertical, 110º diagonal Connectivity Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz, 5 GHz) Power Source Battery (built-in, rechargeable), Solar panel (5.8W) Battery capacity 20000mAh Hub Required No Dimensions 151 x 178 x 102mm (camera), 210.6 x 174.6 x 185mm (solar panel) Weight 853g (camera), 361.3g (solar panel) Operating limits 14ºF to 131ºF Storage Local (microSD or hub, not included), Cloud (optional) Storage capacity 512GB Axis Control 90º tilt, 355º rotate Night Vision Color, spotlight IP rating IP65 App Compatibility Android, iOS, Windows, MacOS Integrations Google Home Price $230 Expand

What's good about the Reolink Altas PT Ultra?

Gorgeous color night vision and detailed 4K video quality