I hate to sound like a broken record hot off the heels of my Reolink Battery Doorbell review, but you shouldn't sleep on Reolink security cameras. The company's latest flagship, the Reolink Altas PT Ultra, offers excellent video quality, particularly its color night vision. This model also sports a truly massive internal battery, which the company claims will last over a year between charging sessions, especially when using the solar panel accessory.
And I highly recommend using the solar panel to offset the power-hungry Pre-Recording Mode, which drained the huge battery in a week during my tests. If you skip the solar panel to save a few bucks, it's best to turn off this setting for maximum battery life.
Reolink Altas PT Ultra
The Reolink Altas PT Ultra is easily one of the best 4K outdoor security cameras you can buy. Its video quality looks great day or night, and the jumbo battery keeps it running for over a year when using motion-triggered recordings. Pre-Recording Mode captures continuous video but works best with the solar panel.
- Ultrasharp 4K video quality
- Excellent color night vision
- Massive built-in battery
- Pre-Recording Mode captures the complete event
- Pre-Recording Mode works best with solar panel add-on
- Max frame rate of 15 fps
Price, availability, and specs
You can buy the Reolink Altas PT Ultra and Reolink Solar Panel 2 together on Amazon and Reolink for $230 (currently on sale for $200). If you don't want the solar panel, the camera costs $210 (currently on sale for $180). The Altas PT Ultra is a bit cheaper than 4K security cameras from Eufy and much more affordable than the Arlo Ultra 2. Notably, few mainstream brands offer pan-and-tilt functionality at this resolution, with only Eufy and Reolink coming to mind.
Although you don't need a cloud storage plan, you must purchase a good microSD card — it supports up to 512GB — to use the camera's fantastic local video storage. Likewise, it's compatible with Reolink's Home Hub accessories, like the Home Hub Pro, which supports up to 16TB of storage across 24 cameras. As of its launch, the only color option is white.
Specifications
- Resolution
- 3840 x 2160
- Field of view
- 90º horizontal, 50º vertical, 110º diagonal
- Connectivity
- Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz, 5 GHz)
- Power Source
- Battery (built-in, rechargeable), Solar panel (5.8W)
- Battery capacity
- 20000mAh
- Hub Required
- No
- Dimensions
- 151 x 178 x 102mm (camera), 210.6 x 174.6 x 185mm (solar panel)
- Weight
- 853g (camera), 361.3g (solar panel)
- Operating limits
- 14ºF to 131ºF
- Storage
- Local (microSD or hub, not included), Cloud (optional)
- Storage capacity
- 512GB
- Axis Control
- 90º tilt, 355º rotate
- Night Vision
- Color, spotlight
- IP rating
- IP65
- App Compatibility
- Android, iOS, Windows, MacOS
- Integrations
- Google Home
- Price
- $230