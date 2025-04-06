Smart home tech can make your life easier, your residence more secure, and your household bills lower. You can use smart devices to control your electronics by voice, check who's at the front door when you're away, or save energy on your appliances when you aren't using them. There are many benefits to building your smart home.

Still, there's one problem. Many smart devices require expert installation or holes drilled into your walls and front door, which isn't possible if you don't own the property. However, a few renter-friendly solutions allow you to add smarts to your home without damaging your walls or door frames.

5 Place smart speakers around the house

Voice-controlled smarts in every room

The quickest and easiest way to make your home smarter is to add voice-controlled smart speakers in as many rooms as possible. A simple voice command allows you to play music, find out the latest news headlines, get the weather forecast for the day, control other devices, and more.

For a communal space, you'll want a speaker that delivers solid audio performance for playing music, like the Sonos Era 100. It has Amazon Alexa built in, is stylish, and sounds fantastic.

Sonos Era 100

For your bedroom, something small and affordable like the Amazon Echo Dot, Echo Pop, or Echo Spot is a good choice. They fit neatly onto a bedside table or shelf and give you all the benefits of a smart speaker with slightly smaller sound.

Another option is a smart display, which combines a voice-controlled smart speaker with an interactive screen. Use it to see and hear answers to your questions, watch videos, show off your favorite photos, and organize your family's calendars.

For Alexa users, the Echo Show is available in several sizes for different rooms in the house and has great features you should use. For a bedroom, the 5-inch display on the Echo Show 5 makes a great alarm clock, while the Echo Show 10 has a bigger 10-inch display and a better speaker system, perfect for the living room. The Echo Show 15 and the Echo Show 21 are the biggest smart Echo displays, doubling as a kitchen TV. Usually, those are hung on the wall, but Amazon sells stands as an alternative.