Staying healthy and exercising is crucial to living a happy life, and many people work out with weights or with larger machines like treadmills to stay in shape. When it comes to equipment, your old bathroom scale might get overlooked, but it can be a key to your fitness goals.

If you’re looking for an upgrade, check out this smart digital scale by Renpho. Originally $35, Amazon has dropped the price down to just $18, making this an ultra-affordable option for anyone who wants more accurate measurements of their body statistics.

Why buy the Renpho smart scale now?

The Renpho Black Elis 1 took the #9 spot on our list of the best smart scales in 2023 for its price range and ample features. No, it didn't top the list, but it went toe to toe with smart scales that cost more than double its usual MSRP, and this deal makes the value for money even greater. If you opt for the white version of this scale, expect to pay $22.

For this low price, you get a smart scale that is loaded with health metrics: weight, body water percentage, body fat percentage, BMI, bone mass, protein mass, muscle mass, skeletal muscle, subcutaneous fat, visceral fat, body age, and basal metabolic rate. All of this information can seem daunting at first, especially if you're only used to getting your weight measured by a scale. But these metrics can give a better overall picture of your body's health.

To do this, Black Elis 1 uses four highly sensitive electrodes and auto-calibration to measure your body, and it can handle weights up to 400lbs. It’s designed with a clear LED display, anti-slip padding, durable tempered glass, and rounded corners for safety. Though you can use this on any surface, we recommend placing it on hardwood floors.

You can track your body’s changes over time and stay motivated toward your goals using Renpho’s user-friendly app, which works with great fitness apps like FitBit and Google Fit. The Black Elis 1 works with devices that have Bluetooth 4.0 and up (but it doesn’t work with the Apple Watch Series 1). The app can store metrics for multiple people, so it's perfect for an individual or an entire family.