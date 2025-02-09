OpenAI’s ChatGPT is an AI chatbot that can discuss numerous topics, write code, draft emails, help with research, and more. You can access the service from almost any device, including a smartphone, tablet, computer, and laptop. If ChatGPT has become a part of your daily life, you may find the sidebar cluttered with all your chats. Whether you want to protect your privacy or start with a clean slate, you can easily delete specific chats or your entire conversation history. This guide shows you how to remove your recent activity from ChatGPT.

What happens when you delete your ChatGPT history?

You may want to delete your ChatGPT conversations to clean up the chat history or safeguard your privacy. If you plan to delete your ChatGPT account, it’s a good idea to delete all your chats. It ensures that no one else gets access to your conversation history with the AI chatbot.

Avoid sharing confidential information with ChatGPT. Even though the company says it doesn’t share your data with third parties, a leak could expose sensitive data.

OpenAI states that it removes deleted chats from its systems within 30 days. It means you cannot recover ChatGPT conversations after you delete them. You can archive chats if you don’t want them in your chat history.

How to delete all your ChatGPT chats

You can remove all your conversations from the chat history via the ChatGPT website and mobile app.

Deleting ChatGPT chats on desktop

Here’s how to remove your conversation history on the desktop website:

Open ChatGPT on any browser. Sign in to your ChatGPT account. Click the profile icon at the top. Click Settings. In the General tab, select Delete all beside Delete all chats. Click Confirm deletion. ChatGPT will permanently delete your chats. You can’t retrieve them.

We use an Android phone for the mobile app screenshots. The steps are similar for iOS devices.

Deleting ChatGPT chats on mobile

Here’s how to delete your ChatGPT conversations on the mobile app:

Open the ChatGPT app. Log in to your account. Tap the menu icon at the top left. Close Tap your profile name at the bottom. Select Data Controls. Close Tap Clear Chat History. Select Clear Chat History to confirm. Close

How to delete a single ChatGPT chat

If you’re presenting your screen during a meeting, you may not want others to see specific chats with ChatGPT. Instead of nuking your chat history, you can remove a conversation from the website and app.

Deleting a single chat on desktop

Here’s how to remove a single chat from the desktop site:

Visit the ChatGPT website. Log in to your account. Hover your cursor over the chat you want to delete from the navigation bar on the left. Click the three-dot icon beside the chat. Click Delete.

Deleting a single chat on mobile

Here’s how to delete a specific chat on the mobile app:

Launch the ChatGPT app. Tap the menu icon. Long-press a chat. Tap Delete. Close

How to archive chats in ChatGPT

Deleting a conversation removes it from your chat history. If you don’t want all your chats littered on the sidebar, you can archive them on the website or mobile app. It stores your conversations and lets you retrieve them any time.

Archiving a conversation

Here’s how to archive a chat on the website:

Visit the ChatGPT website. Log in to your account. Hover your cursor over the chat you want to archive. Click the three-dot icon. Click Archive.

Here’s how to archive a chat on the app:

Open ChatGPT on your phone. Sign in to your account. Tap the menu icon. Long-press a chat. Tap Archive. Close

Managing an archived conversation

You can restore and resume archived chats on the ChatGPT website or app.

Here’s how to manage an archived chat on the website:

Visit the ChatGPT website. Sign in to your account. Click your profile icon. Select Settings. Click Manage beside Archived chats. Click the box icon to remove the conversation from the archive. You’ll see the chat appear on the sidebar. Click the chat to resume the conversation.

Here’s how to manage an archived chat on the app: