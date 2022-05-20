A Google account is essential these days. It unlocks all the relevant apps and services like Gmail, Google Drive, Google Photos, Keep Notes, the company's productivity suite, Maps, and more. You can add multiple Google accounts to your phone. However, there comes a time when you need to remove an unnecessary personal, work, or school Google account from your phone.

Your Google account is integrated into Android and offers a neat setup on your iPhone to check your emails, contacts, notes, and calendar entries with the default iOS apps. If you need to switch to another phone or change the default Google account on your top-budget Android phone, remove a current account from your phone.

Remove a Google account from your Android phone or tablet

Almost everything you do on Android revolves around having your Google account always signed in. When you remove all traces of Google from your device, you lose access to every Google app, service, and feature for that account (unless you've added another Google account).

Your messages, emails from Gmail, Google One cloud backups, and Google Play Store access are a thing of the past until you sign back in. Those are just a few examples, but you'll also lose the ability to use other unique Google services such as Nearby Share, Google Pay, or Find My Device.

Before removing a Google account, save your messages, contacts, and anything else you want to a separate location for safekeeping.

We use steps from a Google Pixel 6 running Android 13 software. The Settings menu may look different on your Android device.

Open your Android phone's settings. Scroll to Passwords and accounts. Select a Google account you want to remove. 2 Images Close Tap Remove account. Close Check the pop-up notification and confirm your decision. When you remove the primary Google account on your device, you're prompted to enter your device PIN or password before continuing.

Google deletes your messages, contacts, and other data from the Android phone. The data is still saved on the company servers. If you want to check a specific contact, email, or file, access Gmail and Google Drive from a desktop web browser such as Chrome.

Remove a Google account from your Samsung Galaxy phone

Samsung uses a different Settings app on its Galaxy phones. Here's the step-by-step guide to getting rid of a Google account on a Samsung mobile phone.

Head to Settings on your Samsung phone. Scroll to Accounts and backup. Tap Manage accounts. 2 Images Close You can check your Google, Samsung, Outlook, Amazon, WhatsApp, and other social media accounts. Select a Google account you want to remove. Tap Remove account. Select the same from the bottom. 2 Images Close

Remove a Google account from your iPhone or iPad

Apple supports a Google account on iPhone. You can either disable Gmail, contacts, calendar, and notes sync on your iPhone or delete the email account. For example, when you turn off the calendar sync, the system deletes Gmail calendars from the default Calendar app. In contrast, deleting the Google account removes its calendars, notes, and contacts from your iOS device.

Launch Settings on iPhone. Scroll to Mail. Select Accounts. 2 Images Close Select your Gmail account. Tap Delete Account. Tap Delete from My iPhone. 2 Images Close

You can add a Google account to your iPhone from the same menu.

How to remove your Google account remotely

Did you lose your Android phone or iPhone? In case of theft, we highly recommend removing your Google account remotely to prevent unauthorized access. Here's how to use a Google account on the web to sign out from any device.

Visit your Google account on the web and log in with your account details. Select Security from the sidebar. Scroll to Your devices menu. Select Manage all devices. Google divides your devices based on the operating system. Select your phone from the list. Select Sign out and confirm the same from the pop-up menu. Access to your Google account is removed from the device.

Employers use the same trick to wipe a Google Workspace account from their employee's Android phones or iPhones.

Why should you remove your Google account?

Here are some reasons to remove your Google account from your phone.

Dealing with several personal and work Gmail addresses on your Android can be confusing. Remove unused Gmail accounts from your primary phone.

If someone steals your phone, it puts your data at a security risk. Use the web version to remove the account.

Remove the main Google account from the phone if you loan your phone to a friend or family member for a few days.

When you trade or sell your phone, perform a factory reset instead of removing a Google account.

Simplify your digital life

Removing a Google account from your phone is a straightforward process. It's one of those things you'll have to do eventually. Whether you're cleaning out old Google accounts you forgot about or selling the device, removing your accounts is a good idea for security reasons.

You don't need to create several Google accounts to enjoy 15GB of Drive space with each. You can upgrade to one of the Google One plans and keep all your data and files under one email ID. Read our dedicated post on Google One to learn about the company's subscription service.