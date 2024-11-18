Removing and re-adding Bluetooth connections often fixes connection issues. If Android Auto doesn't connect as expected or you have audio lag on your favorite Android earbuds, unpairing and re-pairing refreshes the connection. Removing old connections also frees up space if you're at the device limit for adding new accessories. Here's how to remove paired Bluetooth devices on different Android phones.

Manually remove saved Bluetooth connections on your Android phone

A common method of fixing Bluetooth connectivity issues is unpairing and forgetting the problematic device. If the issue persists, try additional troubleshooting steps. Each phone brand uses its custom Android skin, such as Pixel Launcher for Google, One UI for Samsung, and MIUI for Xiaomi, so steps can vary slightly. We demonstrate these steps on a Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

How to manually remove Bluetooth connections on Samsung phones

Here's how to remove Bluetooth connections on Samsung devices:

Open Settings > Connections > Bluetooth. Close Tap the settings wheel icon next to the device you wish to remove. Tap Unpair to complete the process. Close

How to manually remove Bluetooth connections on Google Pixel phones

To unpair a Bluetooth device on Google Pixel, follow these steps:

Go to Settings > Connected Devices > Bluetooth. Choose the device you want to remove and tap the settings wheel icon on its right. Select Forget and confirm it to complete the process.

How to manually remove Bluetooth connections on Xiaomi phones

To remove Bluetooth connections on Xiaomi devices, follow these steps:

Go to Settings and tap Bluetooth. Tap the device you want to unpair. Tap Unpair to remove that connection.

How to manually remove Bluetooth connections on OnePlus devices

Here's how to unpair Bluetooth devices on OnePlus:

Open Settings and go to Bluetooth. Tap the (i) icon next to the device. Select Unpair to complete the process.

Remove all Bluetooth connections by resetting Bluetooth settings on your Android phone

Resetting your Bluetooth settings can fix deeper connection problems. This option is usually under Reset Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, which also wipes saved Wi-Fi data. Re-add all saved Wi-Fi networks and reconnect Bluetooth devices. We demonstrate these steps on a Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

How to reset Bluetooth settings on Samsung phones

Here's how to reset Bluetooth settings on Samsung phones:

Open Settings and select General Management. Scroll down and select Reset. Close Tap Reset Wi-Fi and Bluetooth settings. Close Tap Reset settings to finish the process.

How to reset Bluetooth settings on Google Pixel Phones

Follow these steps to reset Bluetooth settings on Google Pixel phones:

Open Settings on your device and select System. Scroll to the bottom and choose Reset options. Select Reset Bluetooth & Wi-Fi and confirm the process.

How to reset Bluetooth settings on Xiaomi phones

To reset Bluetooth settings on Xiaomi devices:

Open Settings and select Connection & sharing. Scroll down and select Reset Wi-Fi, Mobile Networks, and Bluetooth. Tap Reset settings at the bottom and tap OK to confirm.

How to reset Bluetooth settings on OnePlus Phones

Here's how to reset Bluetooth settings on OnePlus phones:

Open Settings on your device and tap Additional Settings. Scroll down and select Backup and Reset. Tap Reset Phone. Choose Reset Network and Bluetooth Settings. Read the prompt and tap Reset to confirm the process.

Clear Bluetooth cache and data to remove corrupted Bluetooth files from your Android phone

Temporary data stored by the Bluetooth system can become corrupted over time. Clearing the cache removes these temporary files. Clearing data resets the Bluetooth app and fixes persistent connectivity problems. We demonstrate these steps on a Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra​​​.

How to clear Bluetooth cache and data on Samsung phones

Here's how to clear the Bluetooth cache and data on Samsung devices:

Open Settings and select Apps. Close Tap the overflow menu (the three dots) in the upper-right corner of the screen. Choose Show system apps from the pop-up, and tap OK. Close Use the Search option to find and select Bluetooth. Tap Storage on the Bluetooth app's information page. Close Tap Clear Cache to remove cached data. Tap Clear Data to clear all Bluetooth data, and tap OK to confirm the process. Close

How to clear Bluetooth cache and data on Google Pixel phones

Follow these steps to clear the Bluetooth cache and data on a Google Pixel:

Open Settings, then select Apps. Scroll to Bluetooth. If it isn't listed, tap the overflow menu in the upper-right corner and choose Show System. Tap Bluetooth, then Clear Cache to remove cached Bluetooth data. Tap Clear Storage to delete all Bluetooth data and paired devices.

How to clear Bluetooth cache and data on Xiaomi phones

Follow these steps to clear the Bluetooth cache and data on Xiaomi devices:

Open Settings and select Apps. Select Manage Apps, tap the overflow menu in the upper-right corner, and choose Show All Apps. Use the Search bar to locate and select Bluetooth. Tap Storage in Bluetooth app info. Tap Clear Cache to refresh Bluetooth settings. Tap Clear Data for a full reset and confirm by tapping OK.

How to clear Bluetooth cache and data on OnePlus phones

Here's how to clear the Bluetooth cache and data on OnePlus devices:

Open Settings, scroll down, and select Apps. Tap App Management. Tap the overflow menu in the upper-right corner and choose Show System. Use the Search bar to find and select Bluetooth. Tap Storage in Bluetooth app info. Tap Clear Cache for a quick refresh. Tap Clear Data for a complete reset and confirm by selecting Delete.

Perform a factory reset to solve persistent Bluetooth issues

Outdated drivers and software cause Bluetooth connectivity issues. Drivers allow your device to communicate with Bluetooth hardware, while software controls Bluetooth functions. Update your phone regularly for compatibility with Bluetooth standards. Consider a factory reset as a last resort if connection issues persist. This fix can clear stubborn software glitches and restore Bluetooth connectivity. Back up important data to keep everything safe.