Many of us still use our Windows PCs daily for work, gaming, and storing various file types locally on the device's internal storage. But what if you want to check on or manage your PC from where you are? Anything is possible using one of the budget-friendly Android phones and an active internet connection. You can connect to your PC from your phone in multiple ways, but we show you the most popular methods in the guide below.

Use the Microsoft Remote Desktop app

The first method we cover is the official one by the company that makes the Windows operating system: Microsoft. You can control your PC from anywhere by pairing the built-in remote connection features of Windows and the Remote Desktop app for your phone. Although the setup process requires a little effort, you won't have to mess with it again after you're done.

Activate Remote Desktop in your Settings app

Before you can control your PC from your phone using this method, you'll turn on the Remote Desktop feature. It may not be activated on your device by default, so go into your Settings app and turn it on manually.

To turn on Remote Desktop on your PC, do the following:

On your PC, click the Start icon with the Windows logo. Choose the Settings cog icon or select the Settings app. Go to System > Remote Desktop. Remember the PC name field since you'll enter this later. Flip the Remote Desktop switch to the on position if required. Click the Confirm button to turn on the setting on your PC.

Install the Remote Desktop app on your phone

Now that you turned on the Remote Desktop feature on your PC, you're ready to accept remote connections, such as the one you'll make in the next part of this guide.

To use Remote Desktop on your phone, check out these steps:

Download Remote Desktop from the Google Play Store on your phone. Open the app, then tap the Accept button to continue. Tap the + button in the upper-right corner. Select the Add PC option. Close Enter the name of your PC into the text box. Tap the Ask when required drop-down menu under User Account. Select Add user account. Enter your account credentials, then tap Save. For example, you might enter your Microsoft email account and password on this screen. 2 Images Close

Finish the setup process and connect to your PC

With the basic setup out of the way, it's time to finish selecting the remaining settings. After that, you can connect your phone to your computer and control it remotely.

To connect to your PC from your phone, do the following:

Scroll through the rest of the options and activate anything else you want. Once finished, tap Save in the upper-right corner. You'll see a new entry on this list for your PC. Tap on it once to control your PC from your phone. 2 Images Close

Swiping your finger across the screen moves your cursor, and tapping the keyboard icon at the top brings up the on-screen keyboard. It also includes other Windows-related shortcut keys. You can tap the double arrow icon next to that for the multitask screen and sort through your apps. Likewise, the magnification glass icon allows you to adjust the zoom level of the screen. The Remote Desktop app has a learning curve, but it works decently once you get used to it. However, we hope to see some much-needed updates to help it become more user-friendly.

Use the Google Chrome Remote Desktop app

If using the official Microsoft Remote Desktop app isn't to your liking, there's another solid option for managing your PC from your phone. By tapping into the power of the Google Chrome web browser and your Google account, you can connect your phone to your PC with minimal effort. We go over how you can do this in the sections below.

Install the required apps and start the initial setup

Since this is a third-party method, there are a few extra steps you'll take to get things up and running. For starters, you'll use the Google Chrome web browser. Then, you'll install the Chrome Remote Desktop app on your phone and download its companion extension via the Google Chrome web store.

To use the Google Chrome Remote desktop app, check out these steps:

Download Chrome Remote Desktop from the Google Play Store on your phone. Visit the Chrome Remote Desktop Extension page on your computer. Click the Add to Chrome button. Select Add extension to begin the installation process. Visit the Chrome Remote Desktop main controls page. Click the Accept & Install button to continue. Go to your downloads folder and install the .exe file that was downloaded. It should be named chromeremotedesktophost.exe.

Finish the setup process and connect to your PC

After you install the .exe file, you'll create a new name for your PC and add a PIN for security purposes. Then, you'll connect your phone to your PC and manage it remotely.

To set a PIN and connect to your PC from your phone, check out these steps:

Choose a name for your PC, then click the Next button. Enter a six-digit PIN to secure your remote connection. Uncheck the checkbox to opt out of the extra usage statistics from Google. Click the Start button. Accept any user account permissions. You'll see your PC listed at the top of the page with an Online status. Open the Chrome Remote Desktop app on your phone. Your computer appears at the top of this list with the same name from earlier. Close Tap the entry for your PC to start the connection. Enter the six-digit PIN you set, then click Connect. Check the checkbox to avoid typing the PIN every time, but this is optional. 2 Images Close From here, you'll now see your PC screen on your phone.

On the PC screen, you'll notice a message showing the account your desktop is shared with. You can tap the Stop Sharing button anytime to end the remote session. Dragging your finger across the screen acts as the mouse and moves the cursor as expected. You can tap once for a single click and twice for a double click. Tap two fingers on the screen to use the right-click actions or context menus. To make navigating easier, rotate your phone to landscape mode to see more of the screen.

Controlling your PC from your phone is helpful

Whether you use the Microsoft Remote Desktop app or the Google Chrome Remote Desktop app, both options allow you to control your PC remotely. For example, you can use either method to open files stored on your computer or manage a game on the go. Once you get the initial setup process taken care of between your devices, you can connect to your PC within seconds. And you won't mess with the setup part again unless something changes, such as your username or password.

