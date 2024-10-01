The Remarkable Paper Pro sits in a strange spot, and that's primarily due to how Remarkable operates, trying to create a note-taking experience as close to real paper as possible, which means some of the paper's limitations come along for the ride. I can appreciate the minimalism of the device; there's something to be said about using a note-taking tablet designed to be as distraction-free as possible.

Remarkable gets as close as anyone to mimicking a paper-like experience with the Remarkable Paper Pro, but some of the caveats of this design can limit your use, like a needless subscription and the absolute lack of apps.

Remarkable has indeed changed the game with its customized Gallery 3 E Ink screen that it calls Canvas, bringing refresh rates to their lowest yet when compared to the best e-readers. But at the end of the day, using a Remarkable can feel limiting compared to E Ink devices that run Android, resulting in a tablet that's restricting at times, and freeing at others. It's a very well-made note-taking device with a very clear design, but this design may not suit everyone's tastes or needs.

Price, availability, and specs

You can easily order the new Remarkable Paper Pro from Remarkable, or Best Buy; just keep in mind the Best Buy listing includes the Marker Plus, which is why it is priced higher than the base model on Remarkable's site.

While the cost is high, it's also understandable since the Paper Pro includes an aluminum casing, glass screen, front lighting, and a customized Gallery 3 E Ink screen. In other words, a lot of work went into the Paper Pro to improve upon the Remarkable 2, which is why it is on the pricier side, starting at $580.

Specifications Dimensions 274.1 x 196.6 mm (10.8 x 7.8 inches) SoC 1.8 GHz quad-core Cortex-A53 Display type Canvas Color display Display dimensions 11.8-inch Display resolution 2160 x 1620 (229 PPI) RAM 2 GB LPDDR4 RAM Storage 64 GB internal storage Battery 5,030 mAh Charging speed 0-90% in 90 minutes Ports USB-C port, accessory port SIM support No Operating System Codex (Linux) Wi-Fi connectivity 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Weight 525 g (1.16 lb) IP rating IP64 Colors Silver Stylus Marker, and Marker Plus Price $580 Expand

What’s good about the Remarkable Paper Pro?

Improved latency, color screen, and front lighting, just to name a few

Quite a bit has changed since the Remarkable 2. The Paper Pro is bigger, with an 11.8-inch screen (compared to the 10.3-inch screen of the Remarkable 2). This screen is now color, and not only is it color, it's using E Ink's Gallery 3 tech. Still, it is fully customized for Remarkable's purposes, which is why the refresh rate is as low as 12ms, even beating the Remarkable 2's 21ms, and that screen was only black and white. Plus, unlike E Ink Kaleido screens, there is no separate color layer (which is what causes the screen door effect, like in the new Kobo Clara Colour); every pixel in the Paper Pro can offer color or black or anything in between, which is pretty remarkable.

Sure, you still have a layer between you and the E Ink screen for the front lighting, much like you'll find in the Kobo Libra Colour, so you won't find deep blacks (black actually has a blue hue to it compared to the Remarkable 2) like the new Carta 1300, but the text is certainly legible enough on the large 11.8-inch screen.

Missing from the Remarkable 2, and clearly one of the more requested features, there is now front lighting with the Paper Pro. You will want to use this lighting since Remarkable's screen is on the gray side with the lighting off, and there are four levels of lighting you can adjust to suit your environment. This lighting helps to make the screen look more like white paper, plus it is very handy for reading or taking notes in a dark room (say, during a lecture at school). So, along with the color screen, the front lighting is one of the new additions that make a huge difference compared to Remarkable's older devices.

I am also a fan of the Type Folio keyboard. It is easily one of the better attachable keyboards I've used with a tablet. Not only do the keys offer just enough travel to ensure tactile typing, but the way the keyboard opens by sliding the tablet over its keys is pretty slick. Plus, if you've been looking for the ultimate minimal writing tablet, the Paper Pro with the Type Folio fills this niche perfectly.

Unlike the plastic chassis of the Remarkable 2, the Paper Pro uses an aluminum frame, which does mean more weight but also more durability. Since the screen is now glass, again, adding more weight to the unit, you will want this. Even though the Paper Pro isn't as light as its older brother, it's plenty more rigid and should handle bumps and scrapes better than plastic.

As for the reading and pen-writing experience, the exceptional refresh rate plays a large role here. Sure, this isn't a Kaleido screen, so you wouldn't want to attempt to watch video (not that you can), but when it comes to the refresh when reading color PDFs or drawing color images, you'll be hard-pressed to find anything better in the E Ink family. Drawing and annotating is a cinch, with a handful of color options for highlighting or leaving notes when annotating.

I find that ePubs also work well with the built-in reader. Since the device only supports PDFs and ePubs, competent ePub reading is necessary, at least for me. I own a lot of e-books I've removed the DRM from, and I can toss them on the Paper Pro with no problem. This is made even easier using the cloud storage included with the monthly subscription.

And yes, for many, the $2.99 monthly subscription will be worth it. There is an app for PC and mobile, which means all your files are easily accessible, no matter if you have your Paper Pro with you or not. This also makes it easy to add files to the device by tossing them onto the cloud first.

What’s bad about the Remarkable Paper Pro?

Despite many improvements, not everything is perfect

The added weight and heft of the Paper Pro (compared to the Remarkable 2) will likely turn a few fans off. Add the Type Folio keyboard to the mix; that's even more weight. Also, the new glass screen makes drawing and writing feel different compared to the plastic screen of the Remarkable 2, so for those upgrading from a previous device, these areas may not actually feel like an upgrade.

Also, I'm not a huge fan of the subscription model. Sure, it's an optional convenience feature, an upsell, if you will. Still, I very much dislike endlessly paying to use my hardware, especially when the competition offers no such added price. All it would take is Google Drive support for me to ditch the sub, which Boox and Supernote offer with no added cost, but thanks to the limited Linux OS running on the Remarkable, no such functionality exists (it did at one point, but was part of the subscription).