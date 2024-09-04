Key Takeaways ReMarkable Paper Pro offers a color display, improved processor, storage, and writing experience.

The tablet aims to provide a pen-to-paper digital experience with reduced response time and adjustable reading light.

ReMarkable Paper Pro focuses on simplicity, security, improved design, battery life, and 64GB storage for $580.

E-readers have been a thing for quite a while, but the better E Ink tablets are something a little more niche, and haven't quite gained a lot of attention, despite seeing some exciting innovations in the genre over the past few years. ReMarkable has always been at the forefront of this movement, offering its unique line of products that cater to a certain type of consumer. And while we loved the ReMarkable 2, it may not appeal to everyone, especially considering its high price tag.

With that said, it looks like ReMarkable is finally ready to bring something new to the table with its latest release, the ReMarkable Paper Pro. As you might expect, there are some welcome improvements here over its predecessor, with the new tablet coming with a color display, better processor, more memory and storage. The writing experience has been improved, too, which could be a big deal for those looking for a tablet that can really emulate the feel of pen on paper.

A new tablet that pushes the boundaries

Close

The ReMarkable Paper Pro features an 11.8-inch display that uses the brand's custom Canvas Color display stack to provide a more appealing reading and writing experience that's finally in color. Not only are you going to get an array of colors to work with when writing notes or marking up documents, but it's also going to feel more natural as well, thanks to the reduced response time that now comes in at 12ms and a thinner low-glare display barrier coming in at less than 1mm.

With all of these notable enhancements, this could really be the first time that users are going to be able to feel like they're putting pen to paper on a digital device. The brand is also implementing an adjustable reading light that can illuminate the screen to provide hours of use without additional eye strain. Naturally, there are tons of great tablet options out there right now, but the ReMarkable Paper Pro is meant to deliver a device that's free from the usual distractions that you get when you simply have too much access to apps and the web.

It does this by keeping things simple and building as much as possible into the current experience without the use of apps that need to be downloaded from an app store. And just because it's simple, that doesn't mean that it misses out on modern security features like automatic file encryption and personal codes that can be used to keep the tablet locked when out of reach. Of course, the physical look and feel of the ReMarkable Paper Pro has also been enhanced when compared to previous models, making use of anodized aluminum and glass.

This is the thinnest tablet that the brand has introduced, coming in at just 5.1mm, and despite this, it still offers plenty of battery life with up to two weeks of use on a single charge. This could well end up being one of the best note-taking tablets of the year if the brand manages to really deliver on its promises. And judging by the improvements from the previous product, it's aiming to capture a new set of eyes for its truly unique product.

In addition to the above, the ReMarkable Paper Pro comes with 64GB of internal storage and is powered by a quad-core processor that's paired with 2GB RAM. While that may not sound like a lot, the specifications here are double what we found on the previous ReMarkable 2. As far as pricing goes, the ReMarkable Paper Pro will have a starting price of $580 and will be available directly from the company's website and Best Buy.