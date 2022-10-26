With the rise in the popularity of smartphones, the demand for digital assistants to help us throughout the day has also risen. Many device manufacturers now offer their assistants for you to try, each with different and unique features. This can include launching apps or actions using your voice, asking questions, or identifying objects with your camera. On the best Samsung Galaxy phones, you get Bixby, and Google Pixel phones have Google Assistant, for example. However, even though Samsung continues to enhance Bixby each year, it has yet to persuade many to use it as their default assistant.

Samsung could draw more of a crowd to their Bixby digital assistant one day, but you can disable it for now if you don't plan on using it. Then, remapping its key function to anything you want will give you more options and possibilities. From the built-in settings menu to third-party apps, there's a method of remapping the Bixby key that will appeal to everyone.

How to remap Bixby's function without a dedicated Bixby key

If you own a Samsung Galaxy S20 or newer, there isn't a physical Bixby key to remap. Samsung removed the dedicated Bixby key on newer devices and merged its functionality with the power button, including on the latest Samsung Galaxy S23 and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

To change how Bixby works while using the power button, do the following:

Go to Settings > Advanced features > Side key. 2 Images Close Tap the Double press switch on the right to enable the option. Tap the settings icon next to Open app. Select an app you want to launch when double-pressing the power button. Choose the Power off menu option under the Press and hold section. Now the power button no longer has anything to do with Bixby, reducing your chances of triggering the digital assistant. 2 Images Close

How to remap Bixby's function with a dedicated Bixby key

The Samsung Galaxy S10 was the last Samsung phone series with a dedicated Bixby key. Everything after that does not have it. Similar to the Samsung Galaxy 20 series and beyond, you can still change how the Bixby key works from your system settings menu. However, you'll have fewer options and functionality here than on the newer devices.

Before changing these Bixby key settings on your device, sign in to your Samsung account. If you don't have or want a Samsung account, you can't remap the Bixby key using this method. However, you still can tap into third-party options as a suitable replacement, such as Tasker.

To check out the few Bixby key settings, do the following:

Go to Settings > Advanced features > Bixby key. Tap the Get started button to log in with your Samsung account as needed. Choose the Single press to open Bixby option. Select an app to replace the default Bixby key action. Choose the Double press to open Bixby option Select the app you wish to assign to it.

Once you're finished here, you have successfully replaced your Bixby key's default action for single and double-press gestures. If you weren't using it before, you've now made your Bixby key more helpful by adding new features.

Use Tasker to remap the Bixby key for more options

Many third-party apps on the Google Play Store are designed to tweak your Bixby experience. Some are free, and others need to be purchased. They can help you do more than what the stock settings provide, especially on older Samsung Galaxy phones. In this case, we cover how to tweak your Bixby functionality using Tasker, which requires you to purchase the app. However, Tasker is a powerful tool that allows you to create unique custom Bixby key-press actions, making it more than worth the price.

How to install and set up the Tasker app

Download the Tasker app from the Google Play Store. Go to Settings > Advanced features > Bixby key. Tap the Get started button to log in with your Samsung account. Tap Double press to open Bixby, then choose Use single press. Select Open app, then tap the Settings icon on the right. Choose the Tasker Secondary app. Open the main Tasker app, then select Tasky to make the process easier. 2 Images Close Accept all the terms and system permissions by checking the boxes. Tap the Proceed button at the bottom to continue with Tasker. Close

You can also use Tasker on newer Samsung Galaxy phones that don't have a dedicated Bixby key to customize your Bixby actions. Since Tasker allows you to create unlimited possibilities, you have more flexibility here than relying only on the built-in system settings. All you need to do is set your Open app side key option to the Tasker Secondary app.

How to install the Bixby Remap routine

Run through the quick tutorial or tap the Skip All button to continue. Tap X on the Basics filter at the top to remove it. Search for the term bixby, then tap the Enter key. From the Bixby Remap entry on the list, tap the Download icon on the right. Sign in with the Google account you want to use with Tasker. 2 Images Close Tap Yes to continue the installation for Bixby Remap. Bixby Remap is enabled and ready to go for the next part. 2 Images Close

How to change your Bixby key action with Bixby Remap

Tap the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner, then choose Switch To Tasker. Dismiss the tip that popups up by tapping No. Tap the Bixby Remap tab in the lower-left corner, then select the Bixby Remap profile. 2 Images Close Tap Voice Command, then tap the + button in the lower-right corner. Close The Select Action Category screen allows you to replace the default Bixby key function with any desired action. For example, if the Google Assistant app is installed, go to App > Launch App > Assistant. This makes it easy to summon Google Assistant on your Samsung phone. On the Task Edit page, long-press the Voice Command entry and tap the scissors icon to remove it. This was simply an empty task meant to be replaced with your custom action. 2 Images Close Tap the back arrow, then tap the checkmark to save and activate your profile. Pressing the Bixby key now launches your selected custom action. 2 Images Close

Swapping out Bixby opens up a new world of possibilities

Newer Samsung Galaxy phones rely on the power button to help you customize and extend your Bixby actions. However, the older devices with a dedicated Bixby key have fewer options, which is where Tasker comes into play. If you don't typically use the Bixby digital assistant on your Samsung phone, you can always find a different purpose for its key. Instead, you can quickly launch one of your favorite apps, create custom actions, or summon other digital assistants. No matter the method used, there are multiple options to tweak your Bixby experience.

Samsung Galaxy phones typically come with some unwanted apps you'll likely never use, but learning how to delete Samsung apps from your phone can be beneficial. We cover all the methods you can use to eliminate as many preinstalled apps from your device as possible.