Netflix is very much all-in with its gaming division, launching new titles on the regular. As it stands, we already know an Exploding Kittens game is coming this month, but ahead of that release comes the arrival of a Relic Hunters: Rebels. This is a title described as a looter shooter RPG, which is essentially a bite-sized offering of the series' shooter combat on mobile, built without the explicit need for heavy monetization like so many competitors on the Play Store, as the game is free to play with a Netflix subscription.

If you'd like to see Relic Hunters: Rebels in action, the above trailer does a good job illustrating how the game plays. As you can see, it's a colorful top-down shooter, where you'll loot to your heart's content to build and collect the game's 44 weapons.

This is the first time the Relic Hunters series has appeared on mobile, and it comes to the platform without any in-app purchases in tow. As a matter of fact, the developer has even stated that "making a fun game without having to worry about how to pay our bills" was an incentive to work with Netflix, keeping the game "fun and fair for everyone."

So if you're a fan of the Relic Hunters looter shooter series or are simply interested in playing a game built for fun instead of emptying wallets, all you need is a Netflix account to install Relic Hunters: Rebels. So if you'd like to take a look to see how this bite-sized offering stacks up, you can grab the installation through the Netflix app or jump straight to the Play Store listing through the widget below.

