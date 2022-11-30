Netflix Games launched just over a year ago with an underwhelming library of just five games. Since then, the streaming giant has steadily grown its collection, adding notable titles like Into The Breach, Moonlighter, and Exploding Kittens. Well, Netflix just added three more games, Reigns: Three Kingdoms, Cats & Soup, and Hello Kitty Happiness Parade. This rounds out the library to a respectable 40 games.

Reigns: Three Kingdoms

The original Reigns is one of the best card games on Android, and since its release in 2016, it has spawned numerous sequels. The latest, Three Kingdoms, sets you in the titular period of Chinese history, inspired by the epic "Romance of the Three Kingdoms." You'll engage in turn-based battles alongside the traditional Tinder-style gameplay.

Cats & Soup

Cats & Soup isn't a new game, but it is well-loved. The adorable cat collect-a-thon places you in a forest populated entirely by cats who solely eat soup. We recommend the game if you're a cat lover and haven't already downloaded it. Seeing that the game currently boasts over 10m downloads through the existing Play Store version, the new Netflix copy that forgoes in-app purchases should appeal to everyone quite easily.

Hello Kitty Happiness Parade

Let's face it; we know you've been browsing our roundup of the best games weekly, hoping for a brand new Hello Kitty game. Your wait is over, as Hello Kitty Happiness Parade puts your favorite cartoon cat into an arcade game where you'll guide Hello Kitty and her friends through a festive yet dangerous parade. The title offers some boppin' tunes, so make sure to check out the above trailer and see what we mean.

What's your favorite new game on Netflix?

These three games were just the latest releases this November. We also received six different games earlier this month on Netflix, making this a bumper month for the streaming company. Also, if you're looking for more Netflix titles to play through, don't forget to try these eight fantastic Netflix Games; they're the cream of the crop.