Key Takeaways Back Market, a marketplace for refurbished devices, has partnered with Visible by Verizon for a special offer.

Visible's $25/mo plan will cost $20/mo for users who purchase their refurbished device from Back Market.

The promotional plan price is applicable for the first year of service.

With smartphone costs rising to new heights every year, more and more consumers are turning to refurbished tech as a cost-effective alternative. Some of the top refurbished tech sellers, like Best Buy and Walmart, ensure that devices undergo rigorous testing to uphold their original functionality and performance.

Back Market, a refurbished tech seller that claims itself to be the "leading global marketplace dedicated to verified refurbished technology," announced a new partnership with Visible by Verizon.

Back Market, for reference, does not refurbish devices itself. Think of it as eBay, but for refurbished tech — where buyers connect with certified refurbishers selling on the platform.

The information was shared by Verizon in a news release, suggesting that devices purchased from Back Market will come with a special offer on the all-digital prepaid mobile virtual network operator's Visible Plan.

For reference, the Visible Plan normally costs $25 per month, and comes with unlimited data, talk & text on Verizon’s 5G & 4G LTE networks, and unlimited talk & text to Mexico and Canada. With the Back Market promotion, users can get the same plan for $20, essentially saving $5 per month or $60 per year. It's worth noting is that the promotional price will only be applicable for the first year.

We are excited to partner with Back Market to give U.S. customers a new option that’s not only affordable, but environmentally-friendly.

No obligation to avail to promo

The Visible promo is completely optional, and you choose not to avail it if you're already settled on a better deal on a different carrier. If you do choose to avail it, you'll find a Visible promo code in your Back Market confirmation email. Joining through the link in your email will automatically apply the promotion to the Visible plan. The carrier offers the promotion on both e-SIM and physical SIM cards.

Back Market has emphasized that the promo code will expire 30 days after you purchase a refurbished device. However, if you still want to take advantage of the promotion after it expires, Back Market will be able to send you a new one upon request.