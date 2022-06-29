Referrals are a great way to get more users on a service. This usually involves giving the referred person an additional discount over the regular pricing, with the referrer getting some perks as a token of appreciation. YouTube TV debuted a referral program in February 2021, offering discounts to both referrers and new subscribers. Following in its footsteps, YouTube has also launched a referral program where existing subscribers can get an additional month of free service for every new user they onboard.

Existing YouTube Premium subscribers need to share a referral link that a new user must use to sign up for the service. Thanks to the referral, they will gain access to YouTube Premium for 3 months at a highly discounted rate. In the US, YouTube Premium costs $11.99/month, but 9to5Google reports that referred users only have to pay $0.99 for three months. In India, signing up for YouTube Premium with a referral link will allow you to enjoy the service for only Rs 10 for three months—far lower than the regular Rs 129/month pricing. The discounted pricing will only apply to first-time subscribers and not former Premium users.

For every person that signs up and pays for YouTube Premium using your referral link, you will get an additional month of premium subscription for free for up to 12 months. The referral program runs through May 31, 2023, so you have plenty of time to get as many users on board the service as possible. It just looks like there are regional limitations involved, as the program doesn't seem to be active for some of our writers at Android Police in Europe.

How to refer YouTube Premium to friends and family

The referral program banner should automatically appear in the YouTube app for existing YouTube Premium subscribers when they first open the Android app. If not, follow the steps below.

Open the YouTube app on your Android device. Tap on your profile photo in the top right corner. Select YouTube Premium benefits. Scroll down and tap the Get up to 12 bonus months banner. Copy your invite link. Share this with your friends and family.

You will get a free month of YouTube Premium for every new subscriber that signs up for the service.

4 Images

Close

You can track your rewards from the Rewards Activity page. This can be accessed from the Your Premium benefits section in the app. The referral program will be listed at the bottom of the page. You can also access your referral link from here.

The referral link will work on iOS, Android, and the web, but the referral program promotion page is missing from YouTube's iOS app, likely due to restrictions from Apple. It also looks like there are regional limitations. For what it's worth, we can confirm the program is active in the US and in India.