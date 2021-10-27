Xiaomi's Redmi sub-brand is about to add yet another model to its Smart Band lineup. We know that the company is preparing to launch what is called the Redmi Smart Band Pro, which should serve as the follow-up to last year's Redmi Smart Band. It hasn't been announced yet, but its name and official press photos have been leaked in advance.

According to WinFuture, the Smart Band Pro will probably be officially launched on October 28, 2021. It is said to be an effort to go up against the Huawei Watch Fit, in the sense that it's an easy-to-use fitness tracker with built-in smartwatch features for people who want something with a budget-friendly price tag.

Compared with the old Redmi Smart Band, the Smart Band Pro looks a lot slicker, sporting a more rounded design overall. The biggest physical difference between the two models is probably the fact that the Smart Band Pro seems to support magnetic charging as opposed to the Smart Band's USB charger.

The photos of the Smart Band Pro that are available so far don't really show much of the interface. However, the UI does look similar to what can be found on Xiaomi's own Mi Fit products, so for anyone transitioning from those, it should be easy enough to switch.

Apart from the new design, new charging option, and user interface preview, the photos show that the Smart Band Pro's housing is mainly made of plastic. The watch bands appear to be replaceable, as they normally are for fitness bands.

The Redmi Smart Band Pro is expected to become available first in Europe, with availability in other regions coming shortly afterwards. At the time of writing, pricing info is still unavailable.

