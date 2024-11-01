Let's face facts. iPads have been the go-to gaming tablets for years now. The Android tablet market has been lackluster. Sure, the Galaxy Tab S10+ and Ultra have so far proven to be powerful tablets, but gaming is an afterthought. But the Redmagic Nova gaming tablet is finally here to shake things up.

This is a beast of a tablet. I put it through test after test, and it came out on top each time, hardly breaking a sweat. The unique 3D cooling system and internal fan probably helped. I do have a couple of things to nitpick about, but all in all, it looks like us gamers might finally have a tablet we can call ours.

Best value Redmagic Nova 8 / 10 Top-tier specs, a unique cooling system including a built-in fan, and a gamer-centric design make the Redmagic Nova the best gaming tablet on the market today. Pros Extremely fast

Beautiful 144Hz display

Never heats up and never slows down

Clean OS with no bloat

Fantastic speakers are crisp, accurate, and loud Cons Gets heavy, fast

Cameras are awful

Battery life is not great $499 at REDMAGIC

Price, availability, and specs

The Redmagic Nova gaming tablet is available now. The base model, which comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, costs $499. You can upgrade to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for $649. It comes in Midnight black, and you'll need to order it directly from the Redmagic site, but shipping is free.

Specifications SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Leading Edition Display type IPS LCD, 144Hz Display dimensions 10.9" Display resolution 1800 x 2880 RAM 12GB or 16GB Storage 256GB or 512GB Battery 10,000mAh Charging speed 80W Ports USB-C Operating System Android 14 with Redmagic OS 9.5 Front Camera 20MP Rear Camera 50MP Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 6 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Dimensions 253.3 x 164.6 x 7.3mm Weight 530g Colors Midnight Black Price From $499 Expand

What's good about the Redmagic Nova?

Gorgeous display, fast processor, and clever button placement

Close

This is no iPad, but the Redmagic Nova still looks and feels like a premium tablet from the moment you take it out of the box. It has an all-metal body highlighted with an anodized back cover for extra grippiness. There's a futuristic-looking bar along the top of the back with the Redmagic logo, a camera, and a window to view the internal housing with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip (or at least a section that wants you to think it's the real internals).

My first impressions were positive, especially after I turned it on and that gorgeous 10.9-inch display fired up. Vivid colors and deep blacks were instantly apparent. I immediately knew this was a quality 144Hz display, even if it's LCD rather than OLED, and I couldn't wait to start gaming on it. The Redmagic Nova is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Leading Edition, Qualcomm's most powerful mobile chipset on the market right now. This is paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and performance is lightning-fast.