Key Takeaways Redmagic announces its new Nova gaming tablet with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 144Hz display, 10,000mAh battery, and built-in fan.

The Redmagic Nova will be launched internationally on September 27 in three configurations: 12GB RAM/256GB storage, 16GB RAM/512GB storage, 24GB RAM/1TB storage.

Attractive pricing starts at an estimated $565 USD in China, and that comes with a 10.9-inch 2K screen and a unique cooling system to keep the tablet below 25°C.

Mobile gaming is about to get a shakeup when Redmagic launches its first gaming tablet. Redmagic, the company behind one of the best gaming phones on the market right now, is set to announce the Redmagic Nova gaming tablet later this month. This tablet will pack a massive battery, a state-of-the-art screen, and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. It will also come with a fan.

Related Best gaming phones in 2024 Looking to pick up a new smartphone that's great for gaming?

The heart of the Nova tablet is a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Leading Edition processor. This is an overclocked version of the chip and is at the top of Antutu's charts, with CPU frequency reaching 3.4GHz and a GPU frequency of 1GHz. It includes LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. In short, it is fast.

The 10.9-inch display features 2K resolution and a refresh rate up to 144Hz. That should be enough to produce smooth, stutter-free visuals for immersive gameplay. Gravity X2.0 and Redmagic's in-house Cube AI will help the hardware maintain peak performance. All of this is powered by a whopping 10,100mAh battery. You should be able to game for hours with this, at least on paper.

But the most interesting part of the Redmagic Nova gaming tablet is the built-in 20,000-RPM fan for cooling. Redmagic says this tablet features a unique 9-layer cooling system with a 3D heat pipe and an innovative under-screen heat dissipation alloy. The entire setup will keep the tablet below 25 degrees Celsius.

When is it coming?

Close

Redmagic will officially launch the Nova gaming tablet to an international audience on September 27. The Nubia-owned company hasn't said where it will be available, except to mention "select markets." The tablet is available in China right now.

There's still no word on how much it will cost. The Chinese units start at 3,999 CNY, or about $565 USD (via Phone Arena). We do know it will come in Cyclone and Snowfall colors, and in three configurations: 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, and 24GB RAM and 1TB storage.

It's a unique take on tablets from a brand securely cementing itself as a gaming company, and will be interesting to see how it stacks up against some of the best gaming tablets.