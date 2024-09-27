Key Takeaways The Redmagic Nova tablet is now ready to buy in the US with a starting price of $499 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.

The tablet offers a 10.9-inch 2K display with a 144Hz refresh rate, and is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip with an overclocked 3.4GHz Cortex-X4 Prime core.

It features an interesting cooling setup including a built-in 20,000-RPM fan and a 9-layer system to keep temperature below 77 degrees Fahrenheit.

Redmagic already makes some of the best gaming phones, and the company aims to bring the same experience to a larger screen with its latest Nova gaming tablet. The slate was announced earlier this month with some powerful features, including an overclocked Snapdragon chipset and a built-in RGB fan. It was initially limited to China, but the company has now made it available for purchase in the US.

The Redmagic Nova is ready to buy in the States, starting at $499 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The higher-end model with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage is priced at $649. Redmagic also launched a version with 24GB RAM and 1TB storage, but it's limited to China. The tablet will be offered in a Midnight color option, which is essentially Black. The Grey color option unveiled at launch didn’t make it to the global market.

The Chinese company has priced the tablet pretty reasonably. For comparison, the OnePlus Pad 2, which has the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, goes for $549. On paper, the Redmagic Nova packs better specs than the OnePlus tablet.

The gaming tablet has powerful hardware

Source: Redmagic

Much like Redmagic smartphones, the Nova gaming tablet comes packed with the latest and greatest hardware. For starters, it features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip with an overclocked 3.4GHz Cortex-X4 Prime core paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. This chip currently tops the Antutu charts and will let you sail through any game you play, whether it’s Genshin Impact or Call of Duty.

The Redmagic Nova’s 10.9-inch display is a visual treat with its 2K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. Gravity X2.0 and Redmagic’s Cube AI keep things running at top speed, and the whole package is powered by a whopping 10,100mAh battery. Redmagic claims the device offers up to 19 hours of battery life, with around 10 hours of gaming on a single charge.

The most interesting part of the tablet is the cooling setup, which features a built-in 20,000-RPM fan, a unique 9-layer cooling system with a 3D heat pipe, and an under-screen heat dissipation alloy. The whole setup is designed to keep the tablet below 77 degrees Fahrenheit.