REDMAGIC is well known for its prowess when it comes to mobile gaming, and July 26th sees the release of its most powerful smartphone yet—the REDMAGIC 7S Pro. And that isn't all; you can get yourself a nifty discount on the handset too.

REDMAGIC launching 7S Pro gaming smartphone

July 26th sees the mobile gaming brand releasing the latest model in its 7-series gaming smartphone range—the 7S Pro. With a host of bells and whistles, the handset will take your mobile gaming experience by storm, thanks to the advanced feature set it ships with.

If you're in the market for a new gaming smartphone, then this is the right time to strike, as REDMAGIC will celebrate the launch of its new portable gaming rig with an early bird offer. Details of the deal will follow, but let us tell you, this isn't an offer you want to miss.

The general sale is due on August 9th, which is also the day you can claim your offer if you sign up for the early bird discount.

REDMAGIC 7S Pro: A smartphone built for winning

Obviously, when you're in the game, you're in it to win it. And with a REDMAGIC 7S Pro between your fingers, it stacks the odds in your favor; this is the Armored for Victory edition, after all. It has a set of features designed to make your mobile gaming experience as pro as possible. PUBG won't know what hit it.

The device solves several mobile gaming pain points, namely overheating and short battery life. With REDMAGIC's proprietary ICE 10.0 Multi-Dimensional Cooling System boasting a 20,000 RPM high-speed turbofan, you can wave goodbye to lag caused by your smartphone heating up.

Likewise, with the 65W fast charging dual-cell battery boasting a 5000 mAh capacity, you know your phone isn't going to die at a crucial moment in your game (or before you manage to save your progress).

Your screen is of utmost importance, too. Thankfully, REDMAGIC has equipped the 7S Pro with a 6.8-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen, so you know your games are going to look as luscious as you'd expect. The touch refresh rate can support 480/960 Hz, which in turn provides more stable frame rates for smoother gameplay.

Plus, to keep you in optimum control at all times, the 7S Pro features 520 Hz dual shoulder buttons, meaning that you can pop off headshots in COD Mobile before anyone even spots your scope glare.

Upgrade your gaming experience with the REDMAGIC 7S Pro

With mobile gaming becoming more and more competitive, you need to make sure you're equipped for action. With the REDMAGIC 7S Pro, you're armored for victory, and nobody will stand in your way. Don't forget about that early bird discount, either, dropping on August 2nd, 2022.