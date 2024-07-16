Redmagic likes to refresh its line every mid-year with an S model, a way to keep things up to date without straying too far from the earlier design. This year, I'm reviewing the Redmagic 9S Pro. While its design hasn't changed much, the Snapdragon chipset is overclocked, and the internal cooling has been upgraded for a claimed 20% improvement, which is assuredly welcome for those who push their gaming to the limits.

Still, one has to wonder if we truly needed a refresh this year when the 9 Pro was already so competent, to begin with, receiving a well-deserved eight out of ten at the tail end of last December. But is seven months enough to excuse incremental improvements in one of the best gaming phones of the year?

Best value Nubia Redmagic 9S Pro 8 / 10 Redmagic's newest gaming phone takes everything great about the 9 Pro and improves on it. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 has been upgraded to the Leading Version for extra performance and AI benefits, with a new cooling solution that improves temperatures. Pros Gaming powerhouse

Slick square and flat design

Affordable Cons Front cam is blurry

Unapologetically large

Cameras are fingerprint magnets $650 at REDMAGIC

Price, availability, and connectivity

Compared to the Redmagic 9 Pro, the new 9S Pro offers a few hardware and software perks. Its starting price is $649, which goes up to $799 if you want more RAM and storage. Otherwise, the pricing is the same as the previous models.

Starting July 23rd, those interested in the Redmagic 9S Pro can join an early bird offer that nets buyers a $30 discount code. This early bird perk will last until the 30th when the code offer ends. At that point, you'll have to pay full price without the benefit of a code for later use.

Much like previous Nubia and Redmagic devices, I recommend using them on T-Mobile in the US for connectivity. I used it to test the Redmagic 9S Pro, and I can say data and calls work just fine. Calls are clear, and I never have trouble loading sites or streaming music anywhere around my city. The phone works as intended, but your mileage may vary as not all US bands are present in the device.

Specifications SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Display type AMOLED, 120Hz Display dimensions 6.8-inches Display resolution 1116 x 2480 RAM 12GB, 16GB Storage 256GB, 512GB Battery 6500mAh Charge speed 80W wired Ports USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack SIM support Dual SIM Operating System Android 14 Front camera 16MP, f/2.0 Rear camera 50MP main with OIS; 50MP, f/2.2 ultrawide Cellular connectivity 5G Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 163.98mm x 76.35mm x 8.9mm Weight 229g Colors Sleet (Black), Snowfall (Silver), Cyclone (Transparent Black), Frost (White) Expand

What I like about the Redmagic 9S Pro

It looks awesome and performs like a champ

As an 80s child, I love the entire boxy design language of the Redmagic 9S Pro. It reminds me of tape players and radios of that age, bold and unapologetic, and Redmagic absolutely leans into this with its flush rear cameras. The second I took the smartphone out of the box, the square brick made its size known.

I have no complaints about this. Sure, it's an incredibly thick phone, which is exactly how Reddmaigic managed to get the cameras flush and slip in an internal fan, both of which I'm a fan of.

Another interesting aspect is the edge-to-edge screen; there is no camera notch or hole. It is all screen. The front camera is hidden under the screen, just as Redmagic has done in many past models, which I appreciate so games can shine on this gaming phone. A tiny bit of a bezel surrounds the screen, with the bottom edge slightly more prominent, so they aren't entirely even, but pretty dang close.

The square display's corners are rounded ever so slightly for a polished look, and the edge of the screen's glass is ever so slightly curved so that the square shape doesn't dig into your hand. The pre-applied screen protector accounts for this, which I'm very happy I didn't have to apply myself.

Close

Something I never thought I would say: I'm happy to see Redmagic move all buttons, including the finger-trigger touchpads, to one side of the device. When you tilt the phone sideways to play games or media in landscape, all the buttons and triggers are on top, which makes sense.

Everything you need to interact with physically is placed together. This also means everything is on the right side when holding the phone in portrait, which is handy since your thumb can easily reach everything. This leaves two ports on the top and bottom, the headphone jack up top, and the USB-C on the bottom, which are easily accessible and never confused.

Redmagic has improved the chip with the 9S, now offering a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Leading Version, which overclocks the chip from the previous model while reducing power consumption, with some AI benefits packed in to boot. Of course, this is all fancy marketing talk, so I put the chip to the test against a few of the more demanding Android games out there. What I discovered wasn't surprising: few games made the phone buckle. I had to pull out the big guns to even see the phone sweat, so I installed Zenless Zone Zero and saw a consistent 60FPS on high settings. Not too shabby.

I'm also happy to report that the internal fan is pretty dang quiet, which pleases me greatly. If there is one thing that really bothers me about my PC gaming handhelds, it is that there's no getting around fan noise. So it's certainly a delight to see the tiny fan in the 9S spinning away during my gameplay without making disruptive sounds. It was refreshing.

Another hardware feature I love is that the touch-sensitive triggers now offer LEDs inside. Yep, the triggers light up, which is a fine enough look when gaming, making them easy to locate with sight. But as cool as these programmable triggers are, the LEDs inside pull double duty, as they can also be used for notifications.

As someone who dearly misses the notification lights found on older devices, I am greatly pleased to see the triggers blinking when I have pending messages. Sure, you could use the included AOD feature to display notifications on the screen, but I'm old school and prefer blinking lights.