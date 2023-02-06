Nubia’s Redmagic brand has been trundling along for years, releasing budget gaming phones with killer hardware. Last year’s Redmagic 7 is a great device if you value performance over all else, but buggy software means it’s a challenging recommendation for everyday use. However, Nubia has finally ironed out some (but not all) of the issues, making the Redmagic 8 Pro a much easier device to recommend than its predecessor.

Nubia has expressed its desire to create gaming smartphones that are also appropriate for everyday use, and the Redmagic 8 Pro’s restrained design certainly speaks to this goal. The trademark translucent back has been toned down and replaced entirely by a solid matte back on the cheaper model. However, it’s still a gaming phone at heart and has all the bells and whistles needed to make it a gaming powerhouse.

Nubia RedMagic 8 Pro 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on REDMAGIC The RedMagic 8 Pro is a powerful gaming phone that, despite cutting some obvious corners, is easily one of the best Android gaming phones available. The hardware can handle any game you can throw at it, and an enormous battery means you can game all day on a single charge. Buggy software and an abysmal front camera are frustrating, but the overall experience of this gaming powerhouse is excellent. Specifications SoC: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Display: 6.8 inches, 1116p, up to 120Hz

6.8 inches, 1116p, up to 120Hz RAM: 12GB / 16GB

12GB / 16GB Storage: 256GB / 512GB

256GB / 512GB Battery: 6000mAh

6000mAh Operating System: Android 13

Android 13 Front camera: 16MP, 2nd generation under-display-camera (UDC)

16MP, 2nd generation under-display-camera (UDC) Rear cameras: 50 MP, f/1.9 primary / 8MP, f/2.2 ultrawide

50 MP, f/1.9 primary / 8MP, f/2.2 ultrawide Connectivity: WiFi 7 802.11, Bluetooth 5.3, 5G

WiFi 7 802.11, Bluetooth 5.3, 5G Dimensions: 164 x 76.4 x 8.9 mm (6.46 x 3.01 x 0.35 in)

164 x 76.4 x 8.9 mm (6.46 x 3.01 x 0.35 in) Colors: Black / Transparent

Black / Transparent Weight: 228 g (8.04 oz)

228 g (8.04 oz) Charging: 65W wired

65W wired Price: $649 / $799 Pros Brilliant gaming performance for the price

Unintrusive gaming software

Quiet internal fan

Sleek, professional design

120Hz screen is more than enough

Long battery life Cons No Google Pay

Buggy software

Unreliable fingerprint sensor

Awful selfie camera Buy This Product Nubia RedMagic 8 Pro Shop at REDMAGIC

Price and availability

The Redmagic 8 Pro was initially launched exclusively in China last December, but the global release will ship to 44 markets, an increase of two over last year (Peru and Malaysia). The phone will only be available unlocked through the Redmagic website.

The Redmagic 8 Pro comes in two versions: 12GB RAM/256GB storage with a matte back and 16GB/512GB with a half-translucent back and extra RGB lighting effects. These are priced at $649 and $799, respectively.

Despite its widespread availability, the Redmagic 8 Pro's connectivity is lacking. While it'll work across all networks in the US, you may struggle to find a consistent 5G connection. In addition, there's no support for Sub6 or mmWave 5G bands, so you won't be able to take advantage of many popular 5G bands. The rise of mobile streaming and 5G networks have meant that most phones can stream games on the go, but with the Redmagic 8 Pro, you'll struggle to get the lightning-fast connection needed for a consistent experience.

Even if you're okay with 4G, you may struggle to experience a consistent high-speed data connection. This is because support for Verizon's primary band (13) is missing, as well as T-Mobile's band 71, which is needed for users in remote areas. However, the Redmagic 8 Pro hasn't failed me in making calls and texts. My data connection offers consistent speeds and connectivity while traveling, and calls come through clearly.

While you shouldn't have significant problems with connectivity as long as you live in urban areas, it's disappointing to see the Redmagic 8 Pro fail to take advantage of the great strides made in mobile cloud gaming.

Design

The Redmagic 8 Pro dispenses with one of the most popular trends in gaming hardware: the overuse of RGB effects. The Asus ROG 6 Pro was akin to holding up a flashing billboard while you used it, but the Redmagic 8 Pro limits its RGB effects to three small strips. Even the transparent Void model tones down on the Redmagic's trademark transparent back, reducing it to a small section at the top. The spinning RGB fan is noticeable but can be easily disabled.

The phone is slightly smaller than last year's version, but thanks to a reduction in bezel size, it boasts the same size screen of 6.8 inches. The sharp angles can sometimes be a little uncomfortable to hold, but this shouldn't be noticeable with a case.

I'm reviewing the Matte version of the phone, and I can't help but be impressed every time I pull it out of my pocket. The black aluminum frame is more like a regular Android phone than a gaming device, and the matte surface on the back has the added benefit of making the phone easier to grip (although we highly recommend you use a case due to the protruding cameras).

Unlike last year's model, the triple-camera setup doesn't sit flush with the back, so the back of the phone is not completely flat. It's a look that isn't out of place on a Samsung phone but might not appeal to those who enjoy the over-the-top appearance of gaming hardware. Actually, I think this is a step in the right direction if Nubia wants the RedMagic 8 Pro to be seen as more than a gaming device.

The power button, Game Space switch, and the two touch triggers are on the phone's right side. The Game Space switch's textured red surface nicely breaks up the flat black frame and is difficult to trigger accidentally, but using a controller clip can be challenging with the volume rocker on the other side.

The top of the phone contains two mics and a headphone jack, while the bottom houses another mic, a speaker, and a USB-C port. This USB-C port supports HDMI output via USB Type-C alt mode, which opens up many opportunities for a gaming phone (namely, connecting to a monitor). Unfortunately, the Redmagic 8 Pro doesn't resolve one of our issues with last year's model, namely that only one of the speakers is front-facing. However, the phone's bezels are microscopic, so while we would have preferred function over form, this isn't a major flaw.

The reduction in bezel size is partly due to the movement of the selfie camera under the screen. The camera is nearly invisible, only noticeable at an extremely angled closeup. In everyday use, you'll never notice it.

The RedMagic 8 Pro marks a distinct shift in design. While the phone is nowhere near as flashy as previous iterations and seems to mimic more of Samsung's design choices, the look won't be out of place among any of the best Android phones, let alone the best gaming phones.

Display

The Redmagic 8 Pro's Full HD+ AMOLED display has received a few upgrades, but it's still very similar to the Redmagic 7 Pro's screen. As we highlighted earlier, the screen is the same size as its predecessor but proportionally larger.

The resolution has been increased from 1080 x 2400 to 1116 x 2480, possibly due to the new proportions. In addition, the refresh rate has been capped at 120Hz, which you can set at 90Hz or 60Hz to save battery life. Set to Auto, the phone will default to 60Hz, then jump up when you're playing games.

The significant difference with the screen over last year's model is the brightness, which has more than doubled, rising from 600 to 1300 nits. It's more than enough for outdoor use, making it ideal for long gaming sessions out in the sun.

The Redmagic 8 Pro offers five color modes to choose from. Normal, Vivid, Natural, P3, and sRGB. Vivid is selected by default, which leans towards saturated over realistic colors. It's a good choice for gaming, but some may prefer the muted tones of Natural.

Software

The Redmagic 8 Pro runs Redmagic 6 OS, based on Android 13. It's a simple and clean UI that offers plenty of opportunities for customization. Nubia could have folded the few pre-installed apps into the settings, but you can easily uninstall most apps. It's no more inconvenient than setting up a new Samsung phone.

Customization is where the OS shines, allowing you to tweak everything from app icons to the Always On display. Unlike most versions of Android, the lock screen and Always On display can be heavily customized. Multiple clock styles are available, and you can even set custom text or choose from looping GIFs to appear on the Always On display.

There's a selection of lock screen app shortcuts to choose from, but these are limited to Chinese apps like WeChat or Alipay. Interestingly, while the option to toggle Android's themed icons is available, only the Google apps that supported this feature in Android 12 are affected.

2 Images

Close

Previous versions of the OS made it impossible or challenging to add a custom launcher. Thankfully, this is much easier to change now, so if none of the integrated features appeal to you, you can quickly switch launchers through the Default Apps menu.

Redmagic OS is known for its bugs, and while many of these have been ironed out over the years, a few remain. For example, moving apps around occasionally froze my phone for a few seconds, and plugging it into a computer caused it to crash on two separate occasions. Also, the pre-installed phone app won't allow you to sync your contacts, and the phone's lock screen occasionally fails to display incoming notifications. Though I only experienced the latter bug twice over two weeks, this critical error can significantly interfere with day-to-day use.

2 Images

Close

Google Pay is also unsupported. This is a significant drawback, but we may see support post-launch; the Redmagic 7 also launched without support, but Nubia updated it to support Google Pay a few months later. We'll have to hope the same happens here.

While using the phone, you have multiple customization options at your fingertips. For instance, some apps can be shrunk into interactive floating windows or moved into a split-screen view alongside another app.

The Entertainment Toolbox, accessed by swiping in from a specific place on the right side of your phone, is a little frustrating. It's an easy way to capture or project your screen, but I regularly triggered it when attempting to swipe back. Luckily, it's easy to turn off in the Settings app.

The biggest software draw of the Redmagic 8 Pro is the Game Space software launched by toggling the switch on the side of your phone. Game shortcuts can be stored here, along with tools for adjusting touch sensitivity, frame rate, fans, and shoulder triggers. It's a surprisingly straightforward app and is an easy way to access your games in one area.

In a game, swiping from either side of the phone will bring up the Game Space overlay, two menus on either side of your screen. Here you'll find functions for adjusting refresh rate, fans, RGB settings, app shortcuts, and more.

You can also view CPU and GPU performance, start screen recordings, and enable a moveable in-game overlay that lets you check the time, FPS, and battery life at a glance. There's also the ability to display handy in-game tools like a crosshair overlay. Overall, it's a handy tool I found myself jumping into during most gaming sessions.

Performance

The most noticeable piece of hardware here is the Snapdragon Gen 2 chipset. There are many improvements over last year's model, but the boost in ray-tracing performance has the most significant potential for gaming. The chipset's Adreno GPU boasts 25 percent improved performance and an efficiency boost of 40 percent over last year's model in this area.

Games requiring powerful hardware are becoming more commonplace, so the Redmagic 8 Pro is one of the best devices to take advantage of the latest games. There's a lot of power under the hood here, and to keep it cool is the built-in cooling fan, which runs up to 20,000 RPM and is surprisingly quiet.

Speaking of performance, the Redmagic 8 Pro handled every game I threw at it with ease. Genshin Impact stayed at 60 FPS at max settings, Dead Cells remained at 120 FPS through every session, and the phone never became hot in my hands throughout it all.

Despite the awkwardly positioned speakers, the Redmagic 8 Pro has impressive sound quality. While I had to turn things down slightly from max volume to avoid significant distortion, the speakers are powerful enough to fill the room. Call quality is clear, and the volume is balanced, so people in the same room won't be able to hear your calls.

The Redmagic 8 Pro's box is minimalistic, with a couple of nice touches. Despite a flashy silver box, the inside is as muted as the phone. Alongside the bundled 65W charger, you get a USB-C cable, a SIM ejector, and a lightweight clear plastic case. The case feels like a token addition, and I'll replace it with a sturdier rubber case as soon as possible. It's as minimalistic as you can get, and it doesn't feel like it'll withstand a few hard knocks. However, the pre-applied screen protector provides an extra level of protection.

Battery

Powering all of this hardware is a 6000mAh battery. In an average day of playing games, making calls, and watching videos at 120hz, the Redmagic 8 Pro dropped to just 52%. Leaving the phone on at 120hz and playing videos at full brightness completely drained the battery in 14 hours.

While I could not test the included 65W charger because Nubia sent me a US charger, my 65W charger took it from 0 to 50% in 35 minutes and to full charge in 65 minutes. Even the most dedicated mobile gamer will not have any battery problems, and its rapid charging means you can get it back to full in a flash.

Camera

5 Images

Close

As you might expect, the Redmagic 8 Pro's cameras aren't one of its selling points. However, the primary rear camera has received a distinct upgrade over last year's model. It's now a Samsung GN5 50MP camera, the same one on the Samsung S22.

For regular daytime shots, you'll find it perfectly adequate for your needs. Beyond this, there's a 2MP macro, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 16MP selfie cam up front.

The primary camera's colors are slightly muted but still detailed enough to work for everyday photography. The macro camera is difficult to use. You can take clear shots in perfect conditions, but it lacks autofocus, and the resulting pictures often come out blurry. The ultrawide camera isn't as bad but struggles to capture the same dynamic range as the main.

2 Images

Close

The portrait camera is the biggest failing here. Selfies are soft and washed out, requiring heavy editing to bring them up to par. Photos taken in dim lighting are oversharpened and unnatural. Placing the camera underneath the display may be a good choice for gaming purposes, but it results in disappointing selfies.

Competition

Nubia has cornered the market on budget gaming phones, but if you['re willing to shell out a little extra, the Asus ROG 6 offers a little extra oomph. Alternatively, if the price of the Redmagic 8 Pro is what caught your eye, last year's Redmagic 7 is still a reliable gaming powerhouse.

The Asus ROG 6 is our top gaming phone right now. While it's running last year's Snapdragon Gen 1 chip, it's more than capable of handling any game you choose to throw at it. In addition, its screen can reach an eye-watering 165hz, and unlike the Redmagic 8 Pro, it has an IP rating. But this extra performance comes at a significantly higher price of $999.

Gaming phones tend to overdo it on the hardware, and the Redmagic 8 Pro is no different. Last year's Redmagic 7 runs the same chipset as the ROG 6 but at a lower price. The Redmagic 7 also doesn't offer the same sleek look as the Redmagic 8 Pro, and the buggy software is still present, but if you're gaming on a budget, you can buy the Redmagic 7 for cheaper than the Redmagic 8 Pro. (While we panned the software in our initial review, it's been updated.)

Should you buy?

For its price, the Redmagic 8 Pro offers unbeatable gaming performance. The Matte version, which starts at $649, is a phenomenal price for what you receive, but this low price comes with caveats.

While many issues have been fixed with this iteration of Redmagic OS, the software experience still needs to improve beyond the quality found on budget Android phones. For example, I've come to rely on Google Pay on my phone more over the years, and its absence is irritating. The number of crashes I experienced was also worrying, and while I expect some of these bugs to be ironed out post-launch, they are still frustrating.

The Redmagic 8 Pro is the best deal you'll find if you're looking for a gaming phone that doesn't compromise gaming performance. It's got all the parts we've come to expect from quality gaming phones, like shoulder triggers and an internal fan. Plus, the Game Space software is a pleasure to use for everyone from streamers to casual gamers. Despite its shortcomings, the Redmagic 8 Pro is easily one of the best gaming phones to date, and $649 is an excellent price for it.