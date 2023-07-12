Source: RedMagic Nubia RedMagic 8 Pro $615 $769 Save $154 The Redmagic 8 Pro is a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 device with your choice of 12GB or 16GB RAM. This equates to tons of performance for playing games, all while offering a low price compared to competing high-end devices. It's a gaming phone for gamers, and it excels at playing games. $615 at Amazon

I've reviewed my fair share of Redmagic devices, going back to the 5. It has been quite the ride watching as Redmagic grows as a company, bringing forth affordable gaming phones each year. Now that we are on the 8th iteration of the Pro model, it makes sense that it would go on sale for Prime Day. It's a few months old, with an S model coming shortly. But as of today, the Redmagic 8 Pro is still the flagship from the company, a large and in-charge device that delivers quality gaming performance while costing less than the competition.

Being affordable isn't everything, but it sure doesn't hurt. Since phone sales are flying today thanks to Prime Day, you can snag the highly performant Redmagic 8 Pro for a song at $615, which is what a new mid-range phone costs, not a new high-end gaming phone; precisely why today's deal is worth telling you about if you love playing the best Android games on the go.

Why you should grab the Redmagic 8 Pro while it's on sale

As we noted in our review of the Redmagic 8 Pro gaming phone, it offers plenty of performance while remaining affordable. So take that affordability and slash $154 off the top, and you have a phone that's even more affordable while offering some of the best specs around. This is thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and the choice of 12GB or 16GB RAM. The phone can easily perform toe to toe with the likes of Asus and Samsung, and thanks to the built-in active cooling, you can expect optimal performance for longer sessions compared to any of the competition. Sure, the camera isn't anything to write home about, and support isn't comparable to companies like Samsung, but at the end of the day, you're getting killer hardware that absolutely slays any game tossed its way.

So for a phone that was only launched a few months ago with top-of-the-line specs, it's a fairly incredible deal to be seeing such a large discount. But it's Prime Day, which means crazy sales are all over the place, which is why it's worth jumping at the opportunity to snag a Redmagic 8 Pro on discounted before it's too late. At $615, you'll be hard-pressed to find any device at the high end, precisely where Redmagic shines.

Of course, since this is a smartphone designed for gaming, you can expect a large and beautiful high refresh rate screen. You can play games at up to 120Hz on the 6.8-inch panel, all without any camera holes or bumps intruding on the experience. The phone is all screen, which the competition may claim but rarely delivers on.

Best of all, the Redmagic 8 Pro offers a 6000mAh battery, ensuring you'll get more than a day out of it on each charge, with standby times lasting for days and days. The battery is huge, and it needs to be to power the large screen at high refresh rates, but thankfully you don't have to sacrifice screen time just because the screen eats up the battery. This all adds up to a very large phone to fit all this tech, but that's the cost of supreme performance; you need the necessary hardware and battery life to deliver it. And deliver Redmagic does. Don't miss out!