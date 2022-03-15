There are so many reasons to love gaming on the go, but there are seven specific reasons to love the new REDMAGIC 7 gaming phone. Now you can have your chance to win one of best gaming phones on the market yourself.

As part of this sponsored contest, REDMAGIC will be giving away one of its awesome new gaming phones, the REDMAGIC 7.

It's easy to see why you'd love the REDMAGIC 7: it has a 165Hz display for ultra-smooth navigation; it has a brand new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, the latest from Qualcomm; and it has all the useful shoulder trigger enhancements you'd want from a phone focused on the best Android games.

To enter, follow the instructions in the widget below. The contest is open now and closes on March 21 at 11:59pm ET. Once the contest closes, we will post the winner.

Note: This contest is only open to US residents.

RedMagic 7 8.00 / 10 See on REDMAGIC Specifications Brand: Nubia

Nubia Storage: 128/256GB (UFS 3.1)

128/256GB (UFS 3.1) CPU: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Memory: 12/16/18GB (LPDDR5)

12/16/18GB (LPDDR5) Operating System: Android 12

Android 12 Battery: 4500mAh w/ 65W Fast Charger, 11A dual battery cells in series

4500mAh w/ 65W Fast Charger, 11A dual battery cells in series Display (Size, Resolution): FHD+, AMOLED, 165Hz Refresh Rate, 6.8 inches, 20:9, Resolution 1080*2400

FHD+, AMOLED, 165Hz Refresh Rate, 6.8 inches, 20:9, Resolution 1080*2400 Camera (Front): 8M

8M Cameras (Rear): 64M+2M+8M

64M+2M+8M Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n/ac/ax 2x2mimo, WIFI6E, NFC (excluding ese), 7th Gen Fingerprint sensor (w/ increased heart rate detection)

Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n/ac/ax 2x2mimo, WIFI6E, NFC (excluding ese), 7th Gen Fingerprint sensor (w/ increased heart rate detection) Dimensions: 170.57mm x 78.33mm x 9.5mm

170.57mm x 78.33mm x 9.5mm Colors: Supernova, Pulsar, Obsidian

Supernova, Pulsar, Obsidian Weight: 215g

215g Ports: USB Type C, Dual SIM slot, 3.5mm headphone jack

USB Type C, Dual SIM slot, 3.5mm headphone jack Price: Starting at $629 ($729/$799) Buy This Product RedMagic 7 Shop at REDMAGIC

RedMagic 7

