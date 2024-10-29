Key Takeaways The Redmagic 10 Ultra is rumored to feature a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired charging for extended gaming and quick recharging.

With a confirmed 7-inch display and Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, it promises immersive, high-performance gameplay.

With Redmagic phones typically launching regionally first, the 10 Ultra may see a global release soon after a potential December announcement.

When it comes to gaming phones, Redmagic is hard to beat. The company consistently produces some of the highest-quality handsets for gamers on the go, and we gave its latest release — the Nubia Redmagic 9S Pro — the top spot on our list of best gaming phones in 2024. Now a new series of Redmagic gaming phones is on the horizon, promising some impressive upgrades over previous iterations of the device. The most noteworthy upgrade of all is the monstrous 7,000mAh battery.

The Redmagic 10 Ultra will boast one of the largest displays on the market, coming in at a bit over 7 inches. All of that screen real estate will be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Elite, and that's not speculation; Redmagic itself confirmed that.

According to Digital Chat Station, one of the most trusted leakers on the web, the Redmagic 10 Ultra will have a much larger battery accompanied by 100W wired charging (via Android Headlines). In addition, the phone will have several unique features including shoulder trigger buttons, a physical cooling fan, and more.

When does it launch?

Redmagic phones usually launch in one or two countries first before later making their way to the global market. That's the way things have come together for the last entries in the lineup, but we don't have any details on when the latest series of Redmagic phones might launch.

However, considering the Redmagic Nova gaming tablet was launched last month, we hope it won't be too long of a wait. Last year, the RedMagic 9 Pro was shown off on December 18 and then became available globally on January 3. If the Redmagic 10 Ultra follows a similar pattern, it should arrive pretty soon after its official announcement.

The Redmagic 10 and 10 Pro are also on the way. Details on these models are scarce, but what information we do have suggests that the screens will be slightly smaller, and that the phones will be slightly less powerful than the 10 Ultra.