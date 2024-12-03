The Redmagic 10 Pro knows exactly who it is for: gamers. While there are plenty of gaming phones out there, this is a device made for those who want a gaming platform and a smartphone all in one at a price that won't break the bank. The Redmagic 10 Pro delivers all this thanks to its Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and a cutting-edge cooling system.

This device doesn't try to compete with high-end flagships in things like cameras and ecosystems — but it is only pretending to be a mid-range phone at $649. I spent nearly a month with it and used it as my daily driver for two weeks. I was expecting a lot less, but what I got was raw power, incredible battery life, and a gorgeous AMOLED screen. This is NOT your average mid-range phone.

RedMagic 10 Pro 7 / 10 The gaming phone features a 6.85-inch AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 8 Elite SOC, and an amazing battery. 540Hz shoulder triggers and a unique liquid metal cooling system ensure peak performance during intense gaming. Pros Gorgeous 1.5K AMOLED screen

Excellent battery life

Snapdragon 8 Elite SOC

No bezels

No camera bump Cons Uncomfortable shape

Noisy cooling

No Redmagic ecosystem $969 at Amazon $649 at REDMAGIC

Price, availability, and specs

The Redmagic 10 Pro starts at $649 for the base configuration, which includes 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The mid-tier comes with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for $799, and the maxed-out option has 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage for $999. They all feature the same 6.85-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate.

Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite SOC powers the device under the hood, and the Red Core 3 gaming chip helps provide smooth performance. A 7,050mAh battery and 100W fast charging capabilities keep it all running. The Redmagic 10 Pro can be ordered directly from the Redmagic website and comes with free global shipping.

The Redmagic 10 Pro has a reliable connection to my 5G network in Canada. It supports GSM, LTE, UTMS, and 5G. The phone handles data transfers and voice calls without any problems. It may not be available everywhere, but most people should have no trouble with it.

Specifications SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Display type AMOLED Display dimensions 6.85 inches Display resolution 1.5K (2,688 x 1,216 pixels) RAM 12GB / 16GB / 24GB Storage 256GB / 512GB / 1TB Battery 7,050mAh Charge speed up to 100W Charge options Fast charge, regular charge Ports USB-C Operating System NebulaOS AI + Android 15 Front camera 16MP under-display Rear camera 50MP main + 50MP ultra-wide Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Dimensions Height 163.4mm x Width 76.1mm x Depth 8.9mm Weight 229g IP Rating none Colors Shadow / Dusk / Moonlight Price $649 / $799 / $999 BRAND AND MODEL RedMagic 10 Pro Expand

What I like about the RedMagic 10 Pro

Unrivaled performance at this price

Close

This phone looks cool. Nubia sent me the 'Shadow' version, which is deep black with subtle etchings on the back. It has practically no bezels and no camera bump on the back. Unlike other devices at this price point, the Redmagic 10 Pro feels premium and solid. The back is aviation-grade aluminum, and the front is double-sided BOE glass. It also felt great in the hand at first (more on that in a bit). This version of the phone was not slippery, and I never felt like it was going to slip out of my hand. It has a nice weight and balance to it.

The box contained an 80W charging brick and a threaded red USB-C cable. It also included a slim case, another nice touch I appreciate about every Nubia-made device.