Summary
- Redmagic unveiled a new pearly-white Redmagic 10 Pro Lightspeed edition a month after launching the first three colors.
- The device keeps the same design and specs, with a Snapdragon Elite SOC, 144Hz display, and ICE X cooling system.
- Available worldwide starting January 13, 2025, starting at $649 for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
The Redmagic 10 Pro is one of the best Android gaming phones on the market, but its color choices have been limited until now. Redmagic just introduced the 10 Pro Lightspeed edition, a striking new pearly-white color. The model keeps all the high-performance specs as the standard Redmagic 10 Pro, but adds a classy sleek aesthetic that really makes it stand out.
Performance that outclasses its price point
Redmagic announced the new color in a press release on Monday, January 6, 2025, only a month after first releasing the Redmagic 10 Pro gaming phone.
A new look for a boxy phone
The new color option does not change any of the Redmagic 10 Pro's design. It still has that sleek, boxy look with no camera bump on the flat back. It has the same Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and 7,050mAh battery as the other colors, and can support up to 100W fast charging. There's even that ICE X cooling system, complete with a mini fan, to handle long gaming sessions without throttling.
Redmagic partnered with BOE to create the 10 Pro's 6.85 AMOLED display, with 1.5K resolution at 144Hz. The only difference is the white design with metallic edges for a sharp, modern look. The new color does look great on this phone, but there is no word yet about how well it can repel smudges and fingerprints. The black edition we tested tended to collect fingerprints like they were going out of style.
- Starts at $649 for base model
- 12GB / 16GB / 24GB RAM
- 256GB / 512GB / 1TB storage
- 6.85-inch screen with no bezels
- 50MP main + 50MP ultra-wide cameras
- 16MP under-display front camera
- In-screen fingerprint unlock
- USB-C
- 3D audio dual speaker system
Availability and pricing
The new Redmagic 10 Pro Lightspeed edition will be available globally on January 13, 2025. It can be ordered through redmagic.gg with free shipping to most regions in the world. Any gamer looking for a dedicated device with a touch of class should check it out.
