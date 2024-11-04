Redmagic has earned a lot of experience points over the years, and that's plain to see just by checking out the upcoming Redmagic 10. Comparing this latest generation to the first entries in the lineup is like comparing a level 3 fighter to a level 89 Paladin — there's a massive difference in abilities. We already know a lot about the phone, including that it will have a truly monstrous battery capacity, but now we have an official launch date: November 13. It's available for preorder now in China, and anyone who nabs it will receive bonus perks worth roughly $85.

The news broke on the Chinese social media network Weibo. Redmagic's official account made the announcement, as well as a few bonuses that are only available to Chinese customers. First, in some areas, customers will get the phone within half an hour of placing an order. That's the kind of delivery speed Bezos can only dream of. Second, customers will enjoy limited gifts worth up to 599 yuan, or about $85 USD. Unfortunately, chances are slim that the global release will see these perks.

Link Image

There seems to be less time between generations

To put things in context, the Redmagic 9 was available for preorder from December 27 and could be freely purchased on January 3. The Redmagic 10 is releasing just 11 months later. A competing handset, the ROG Phone 9, is dropping on November 19th, several months earlier than its predecessor did. One could speculate that gaming phones are experiencing a Moore's Law-like increase in their release schedules, although it's just an idea at this point; the early release last year was rumored to be due to Snapdragon completing the chip production earlier than expected.

The Redmagic 10 will come equipped with the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a seven-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate, and Redmagic's proprietary gaming chip. Redmagic also claims the phone will have some of the narrowest (if not the most narrow) bezels of any phone on the market, which means even more screen real estate for your favorite games. Whether you're wanting to check out an old classic like Monument Valley or you want to fire up Zenless Zone Zero and find out what all the hype is about, the Redmagic 10 is an excellent choice for gaming on the go.