Last year’s Redmagic 10 Pro was one of the best gaming phones around with an unbelievable price point. I’m a fan of the Redmagic brand and while I disliked its take on Android, I enjoyed the premium hardware and the raw performance of the Snapdragon 8 Elite packed into that phone. I loved the $650 price tag even more, making it one of the best-valued powerhouse devices of the year.

So when I got my hands on a brand-new Redmagic 10 Air, I was more than a little confused. After all, it looks almost identical to the Pro, but it is not as powerful. It uses an older Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and has a smaller battery. It is also nearly the same price. Who is this phone for? I spent a few weeks with the Redmagic 10 Air, hoping to solve this riddle and understand what was behind Redmagic’s thinking. I may have figured out the answer.

Redmagic 10 Air 5 / 10 The Redmagic 10 Air features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, a 6.8-inch screen with 120Hz refresh rate, and a giant 6,000mAh battery. It does all this while remaining thin and light, making it the perfect gaming device for smaller hands. Pros & Cons Light and comfortable to hold

Long-lasting battery

Beautiful display Laggy performance

Terrible fingerprint reader

Mid-range cameras

Price, availability, and specs

There are three versions of the Redmagic 10 Air. The first version comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and costs $549. The next step-up is 16GB + 512GB for $600. It comes in three choices of color: twilight, hailstone, and a special “flare” version. The phone isn't available at any stores in the US, but Redmagic does have it available for free global shipping direct from their site.

I’ve already touched on the older Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset inside the device. There’s a 6.8-inch screen with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It has the same liquid metal cooling that we saw in the Redmagic 10 Pro, but this device has no fan. It has a smaller 6,000mAh battery and supports 80W fast charging. Finally, it supports GSM, LTE, UTMS, and 5G, and I had no issues using it on my provider’s 5G network up here in Canada.