Samsung announced the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4, and Watch 5 at its Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10. Google also made an appearance at the event and revealed that it would redesign the Wear OS Play Store and bring offline Maps navigation to the platform. Less than a month after the announcement, the big G has started rolling out the new Play Store design to Wear OS users.

The existing Wear OS Play Store design heavily relies on text, with limited use of icons and colors giving it a very drab look. Google is fixing this with the latest redesign. The first time you launch the new Play Store on your smartwatch, you will see the search icon inside a pill. The "Explore all" (via 9to5Google) section follows this, listing three apps along with their icon and rating.

The "Recommended for you" and "Now trending" sections appear after this, adhering to the same design guidelines. You get a "See more" button after every section if you want to see more apps from the list. Continue scrolling down, and you will get colorful banners for "Watch faces," "Music streaming," "Essential watch apps," and "Healthy mind & body."

At the very bottom, you have the option to open the Play Store on your smartphone to browse more Wear OS apps, manage and update already installed apps, and head over to the Settings menu.

The redesigned Wear OS Play Store is coming to all Wear OS 2 and Wear OS 3-based smartwatches. It is seemingly rolling out as a server-side update. Presumably, your phone must also be running the September Google Play system update, which tweaks system behavior to automatically install the companion smartphone app if you download an app on your smartwatch.

The new Play Store design for Wear OS aids discoverability by putting apps at the center. Add in the upcoming launch of the Pixel Watch, and these changes should bode well for app developers and help reinvigorate their interest in the platform.