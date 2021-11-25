Truecaller started off as a simple caller ID app back in 2009. Over the past few years, it's gained several new features, such as smart call history, built-in dialer, SMS inbox, payments, and inbox cleaner. It recently reached 300 million monthly active users globally with 70% of the userbase residing in India. Now, with version 12 for Android, Truecaller is gaining some more handy new features including video caller ID and call recording option for all users.

The update brings a minor redesign to the app that separates calls and SMS into separate tabs, as requested by users. Video caller ID is one of the major additions to the app. This essentially allows you to record a short video of around 10 seconds that is played on your friend’s phone when you call them, and there are templates to choose from. This works only if both parties are using the Truecaller app.

Left to right: Video caller ID, call recording, resigned home, ghost call

Call recording, which was previously exclusive to paid members, will now be available to all users on the platform with the latest update. The company clarified that it will show a prompt to users in countries where there is a law against call recording, although there is no such restriction in India.

There are also a couple of new features that are exclusive to Truecaller Gold and Premium subscribers. The app will read out the name of the caller so that you know if you should go ahead pick up or ignore it. This will come in handy if you're in another room when your phone starts ringing and also works if you're wearing headphones. There's also a nifty ghost call feature, which could be a neat trick for getting out of awkward situations or playing pranks. You can set a custom name, number, and even a profile picture before scheduling the fake call, or simply choose one of your contacts.

All of the aforementioned features are now rolling out with Truecaller 12 for Android, starting with India before spreading to other parts of the world in the coming weeks. You can grab the latest version from the Play Store below or APK Mirror.

