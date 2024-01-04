Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Summary

  • The Google Pixel 8 Pro is the favorite phone of 2023, thanks to its hardware and software features like At a Glance.
  • At a Glance provides time-sensitive information on the home screen, lock screen, or Always-On Display of Pixel phones.
  • The latest update consolidates the At a Glance settings into a single list, allowing users to customize various features conveniently, without combing through the Settings app in the process.

The Google Pixel 8 Pro was our favorite phone of 2023, and like all the Pixel phones before it, the latest model has a handful of hardware and software features which make it our favorite. At a Glance is one such feature which enriches Pixel phones with time-sensitive information like doorbell alerts, weather info, and other warnings on your home screen, lock screen, or Always-On Display (AOD). Now, Pixel users worldwide can adjust their At a Glance settings from a single Settings page.

Although At a Glance is a widget-like entity, it offers several conveniences not found in other widgets, including those from third-party apps. For example, it is visible even on the AOD, can display live video feeds, or display contextual information as your location changes. As a result, there are several settings and toggles to customize At a Glance behavior. Historically, they have always been split across two Settings pages — one accessible through Android System Intelligence and another through the Assistant settings section in the Google app.

The outgoing layout of At a Glance settings split across two sections on Pixel phones
Old At a Glance settings were split

In October last year, some people using Pixel phones started noticing a consolidation of options from both sections in the Assistant settings section, which is also accessible using the Customize button in the At a Glance long-press menu. Now, this consolidated menu is rolling out widely to Pixel devices around the world (via 9to5Google).

Screenshots of the consolidated At a Glance settings on Pixel phones
Now, the settings are available in one consolidated list

The changes are noticeable right at the top of the list with a singular toggle to disable At a Glance entirely. This is followed by the Manage Preferences section, where you can determine the extent of Google account data usage in At a Glance, link to other services, and enable location-based content. Then comes a list of toggles for individual features such as earthquake alerts, timers, package delivery alerts, weather data, etc.

I prefer leaving all the toggles switched on because At a Glance only shows time-sensitive, pertinent information and my tasks seldom overlap. However, if you find Google’s implementation lacking customization, you can check out apps like Smartspacer, which supercharge At a Glance with options we wish Google developed. That said, Google was recently spotted working on a location-based shortcut to show your loyalty card and shopping list in At a Glance when you’re at a store you frequent.