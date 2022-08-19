Themed icons for third-party apps are one of the most highly anticipated parts of the new Android 13 update that arrived earlier this week. This allows your apps to match the design of the rest of your Material You-themed Android software with a monochromatic design of that app's logo and a background that matches your phone's overall color palette.

We've seen some third-party apps such as Bitwarden, Pocket, and Vivino already supply dynamic icons, plus the latest WhatsApp beta provided our first glimpse of the messaging app's new icon. Now, Reddit has joined the list. It was previously spotted around a week ago as part of the Android 13 beta in a Reddit thread itself, and now an official rollout of the app has begun, as spotted by a Reddit user.

That means the dynamic app icon will be available to you soon if you're running Android 13 on your Pixel, or you may already have it on your phone. You'll find it's part of the 2022.31.0 update for Reddit's Android app if you haven't got this already. If you haven't turned on this feature yet, you'll find it under "Wallpaper and style" on your Pixel device. There's an option called Themed icons that you'll want to turn on, and that'll switch all your icons on your homescreen.

Sync for Reddit, a popular Reddit client and among our picks for the best Reddit apps, has had a dynamic app icon since early 2022, so it's great to see the official app get up to date with the latest change. Dynamic app icons for third-party apps are a great idea, but we need to see developers embrace the idea if this will work to give you a clean-looking homepage on your phone screen. We're hoping to see even more top apps include the option in the coming weeks and months.