Most of us probably turn to Google for problem-solving. Whether we're attempting home repairs without much experience or trying to solve an odd software glitch on your phone, advice is only a couple of clicks away. Of course, these days, you might find better advice deep in the comments section of a Reddit thread with a similar issue. Browsing through Reddit results is nothing new, but with some improvements to their search engine, the site wants to make it easy to discover relevant information right from the comments themselves.

As the company announced in a blog post, anyone on Reddit can search through comments rather than having to dig through thread after thread for a solution. It's coming to desktop today, though it doesn't appear for old.reddit.com users. Everyone else can try it out by searching for specific terms on Reddit, then clicking the "Comments" button at the top of the page.

Just as with standard search results, you can either browse through the entirety of Reddit or look through specific subreddits for more direct results. Unfortunately, there's one big limitation here: you can't filter results as you can with standard search queries, which means selecting top comments or sorting within a specific time frame doesn't seem possible.

Still, it's a helpful feature that users should welcome with open arms. According to Reddit, it was the most requested search-related tool by Redditors in a survey last year, with the initial test results being seen as a massive success. With any luck, it won't be long until results on every device — including smartphones — can take advantage of these latest tools.

