Summary Google's new Terminal app on Pixel devices unlocks possibilities for developers and creators of Linux-first applications.

A Reddit user managed to run Linux on a Pixel 9 Pro XL using the Terminal app, setting up XFCE within it.

Support for the Linux subsystem in the Terminal app showcases Google's intentions, but current availability is limited to Pixel devices.

It's well-known that the Android operating system is built on a specialized version of the open-source Linux kernel. While development of Android apps has evolved to use specific AOSP components, the Android Runtime still uses Linux. So, we wonder why users haven't had access to the classic command-line interface that Linux distros on desktop are known for. However, the wait seems to have ended because one person just managed to run Linux on a Pixel 9 Pro XL using Google's new Terminal app.

Google gave developers and tinkerers access to a new Terminal app on Pixel phones last week. Just like the name suggests, this native app unlocks possibilities for developers, security researchers, and other app creators looking to create novel, Linux-first applications. The app shows up in the app drawer once you activate the corresponding setting through the Developer options in the 2025 Pixel Feature Drop. You'll also need a one-time 500+MB download followed by a manual setup process.

Reddit user /u/gianlucab81 posted about getting the Terminal app to run on their Pixel 9 Pro XL. In a short post, they recommended allocating sufficient device storage to the Linux partition (16GB) and enabling port forwarding for port 5901 which redirects incoming traffic to the internal IP address and port of the Linux instance.

You could set up XFCE on a Pixel

Inception

Source: /u/gianlucab81/Reddit

This redditor also proceeded to set up an instance of XFCE within the Linux instance running on the Pixel phone through the Terminal app. XFCE is a lightweight desktop environment for a UNIX-like operating system. It looks a lot like a basic version of macOS, but is light on system resources, making it a suitable candidate for the Android test run.

With that said, the redditor's achievements are a testament to Google's genuine intentions with the Terminal app, support for the Linux subsystem, and the room for development they unlock together. However, it's worth noting that although Android is essentially the same across the best phones today, Google has currently limited support for the Terminal app to Pixel devices. Our hopes for a wider release remain pinned on the Android 16 update, which should release shortly.

Thanks: Armando!