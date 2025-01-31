Summary Wear OS smartwatches can play PSP and PC games with some clever APK sideloading.

Smartwatches are helpful for plenty of things, like checking your blood pressure or tracking your sleep, but one thing that most users likely don't buy a smartwatch for is to play video games. Sure, there are some simple Wear OS games available on the Play Store, and some even work well on the small screen, but imagine jumping through a bunch of hoops to sideload the necessary APKs to play full-fledged AAA console and PC games. Nobody in their right mind would do that. Or would they?

Clearly, Reddit user ZenonDesingk dances to the beat of a different drum (as reported by Techradar) and has successfully emulated PSP games and even streamed a Steam title with little to no issues on his new Wear OS device. Incredible.

PSP and PC games can be played on Wear OS with a little bit of ingenuity

You can check out the full Reddit post linked below, which showcases some of the titles ZenonDesingk got working on their Galaxy Watch 5, complete with images. Thanks to TechRadar's report and interview, we know ZenonDesingk was unimpressed with the Play Store's Wear OS games (who can blame them), so they went looking for something meatier. But there was one hiccup: APKs pushed to the watch over Bluetooth or downloaded through a browser would not install.

This is where things get interesting. ZenonDesingk remembered you can push APKs to a device over ADB, so they installed the mobile ADB app Bugjaeger on his phone and then connected the phone to his watch over the same Wi-Fi network (which is necessary for a compatible connection). At this point, ZenonDesingk was free to load APKs on the Galaxy Watch 5, one of which was a PSP emulator. Of course, DPI tweaks were necessary to get things running smoothly, though the secret recipe has not been shared.

Even though the Galaxy Watch 5 is now three years old and is hardly the latest and greatest, it can apparently run emulated PSP games at 60FPS, which is pretty incredible that the hardware is so robust. While God of War did dip down to 30FPS during demanding play, other games like GTA: Vice City, Mortal Kombat, and Need for Speed: Most Wanted performed better at ~60FPS. But that's not all, this ingenious Reddit user also got Steam Link loaded on their smartwatch and successfully streamed Forza Horizon 4 to the device.

Ultimately, Reddit user ZenonDesingk admits playing with the touchscreen was pure torture, which is expected, so they bought a Bluetooth gamepad to connect to the watch to ensure accurate and comfortable controls. At this point, what the watch can run is only a matter of performance, with a large library of emulators available, not to mention all of the Android games that aren't available for Wear OS, like Jetpack Joyride and Temple Run, two titles that were also sideloaded and tested on ZenonDesingk's Galaxy Watch 5.

While AP doesn't recommend every user go out of their way to sidelaod APKs through a mobile ADB app to their favorite smartwatch, the fact any of this is possible is still pretty cool, and for those of you who know how to dive deep with your Android tweaks and hacks, perhaps you have a new weekend project on your hands.