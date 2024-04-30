Summary Google's Pixel series has retained its signature design language for a few years, but the Pixel 9 may introduce a new camera bar finish.

One Reddit user took a DIY approach with their Pixel phones using Scotch Brite Pads for a brushed metal look.

The mod may lower trade-in value and potentially damage camera lenses, but commenters seem to agree that it's an upgrade.

Google has largely stuck with the same rear design language for its Pixel smartphones since the Pixel 6, which was released late in 2021. Although recent leaks suggest that Google will go with a refreshed look for the Pixel 9 series' camera bar, ditching the mirror polish finish, one Redditor has taken matters into their own hands.

The r/GooglePixel subreddit is home to all things Google, with information and support dedicated to Pixel, Nest, Chromecast devices, and more. A recent post on the subreddit, prefixed with "Unpopular opinion," indicated that Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 8 Pro owners can use Scotch Brite Pads "to do what Google should have done." The thread's poster, the_skinny_drummer, shared a gallery of images showing what their Pixel phones look like with a DIY finish (via Android Authority).

The user said that they couldn't stand the glossy finish on the Pixel 7 Pro and 8 Pro, and used Scotch Brite Pads to scrape the glossiness away in favor of a brushed metal aesthetic. The result, undeniably, looks cool, giving the Google Pixel a unique look that users have long been asking for. However, there are some things you might want to consider before you attempt this DIY mod.

This might diminish your Google Pixel's trade-in value

Close

Source: the_skinny_drummer / Reddit

Although the mod might not be enough to void your device's warranty, considering that the Scotch Brite essentially just scratches the camera bar, there are other reasons why you should not try this at home. For starters, you can damage your Google Pixel's camera lenses while attempting the mod. One wrong swipe with the Scotch Brite, and your photos might actually look like they were shot with a potato.

Additionally, sanding down the camera bar is a cosmetic alteration, and will result in a decreased trade-in value for your Google Pixel. That hasn't stopped Redditors from praising the_skinny_drummer's mod, with many replies on the post saying that the mod looks good. Others, however, suggested that the OP could have just purchased a skin. We second the latter.