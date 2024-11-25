Key Takeaways Reddit is providing personalized recaps for users, highlighting posts, communities, and a 'persona' based on activity.

Access your 2024 Reddit Recap on the official app by tapping on a banana and then swiping through animated cards.

The platform also released a Best of 2024 list, showcasing popular posts, including funny and unique content.

It is that time of year again, when Spotify and YouTube, and yes, even Reddit, recaps everything you did over the past year. Those Reddit recaps are beginning to roll in right now on Android .

These are personalized recaps of everything you got up to on Reddit in 2024. Reddit shows your recap on a series of brightly animated cards. You can see how many posts you upvoted, your favorite topics and the communities in which you were most active, and your most popular posts. Reddit even compiles a 'persona' for you at the end, based on your activity (the Android Police news editor is a 'techie' apparently).

Here's how you can see your personal Reddit recap