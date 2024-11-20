In what's becoming all too common of a situation, Reddit is currently down for users across the globe. While I've been able to access some pages sporadically over the last fifteen minutes or so — including individual posts and communities — most visitors are being met with one of several various error messages. These range from "Try again later" requests to full black pages alerting users to a "upstream connect error."

Reddit updated its own status page at 3:38 PM ET, referring to degraded performance for the website. This warning arrived nearly an hour after reports to services like Down Detector, which received over 40,000 reports of issues within the hour before Reddit updated its incident page. The full error being delivered to most visitors — at least, judging by my own experience and by scrolling through social media — is below.

upstream connect error or disconnect/reset before headers. reset reason: connection failure

According to Reddit's status page, this "degraded performance" affects the website on both desktop and mobile, as well as its native mobile apps. A similar bug was reported late in the evening on November 5th, just over two weeks ago; that incident wasn't marked as resolved until 8 AM ET the next day. This also marks the fourth performance issue reported by Reddit since September 19th.

As for when Reddit will be back online, history suggests anywhere between a couple of hours — like its September outage — to, potentially, an overnight fix. In the meantime, stay strong, and maybe reminiscence about when you had countless Reddit clients at your disposal.