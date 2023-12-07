This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Many Reddit users are currently experiencing issues loading the front page and comments sections, both in the app and on the mobile and desktop website. The social media company maintains its own status update site, and at 1:16 p.m. ET, it reportedly began investigating issues with its API that are affecting users globally.

Specifically, Reddit says "We're experiencing an elevated level of API errors and are currently looking into the issue." Meanwhile, users in different countries across the globe have flocked to Downdetector to report problems with the site, and it appears to be affecting most people regardless of region.

As of 2:30 p.m. ET, the outage reports have seemingly begun to wane. Downdetector reports peaked at 3,500 at around 1 p.m. ET, but have since fallen into the double digits. This could be a sign of service restoration, but Reddit's status update page has yet to change.

Reddit's API has been a cause for concern for many redditors in 2023, as the company abruptly changed its pay schedule for third-party apps to access the API, effectively killing the robust market of unofficial Reddit clients that had proliferated, particularly on Android where there was a healthy selection of alternatives to the official app. The move was met with protests from users all across the site, culminating in a planned blackout, but Reddit pushed forward anyway and implemented the changes on July 1.

We're monitoring this situation and will add more information to this page as it becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.