With so much content floating around the internet, and how easy it is to endlessly scroll through it all, it's no wonder so many of us are perpetually glued to our screens. Reddit already offers plenty to look through on its home page, and as if that wasn't already addictive enough, now we're getting yet another way to lose hours of our lives. This week the platform announced the addition of a new Discover Tab — an Instagram-like feed for discovering posts and communities in an endlessly scrolling carousel.

Reddit is arguably one of the richest destinations online, featuring a ton of communities dedicated to the most fascinating stuff you couldn't even imagine (check out r/liminalspace, for instance). The new Discover Tab tries to expose you to more of that, bringing up posts based on a user's activity on the platform. If you spend a significant amount of time browsing cat subs and videos, the Discover Tab will suggest new animal-related content you've yet to see.

You'll also likely be joining new communities as you scroll through the new feed, so you're going to want to keep them organized. To help out with that, Reddit is also introducing new Community Drawers and Profile Drawers. The former is a faster way to access communities via the menu at the top-left on the home screen, while the latter offers on-the-fly profile customization and can be accessed by tapping your profile icon.

The Discover Tab looks to be just the latest attempt from Reddit to showcase a greater variety of content on its platform to compete against the likes of Instagram and Snapchat. Last year, the site launched a TikTok-like feed focused on vertically-scrolling, full-screen videos following its acquisition of short-video platform Dubsmash. Chances are, this won't be the last effort of its kind.

